Dubai: You could spot Emirates plane with Expo 2020 livery fly right over Sheikh Zayed Road

Public encouraged to take photos, videos of the flypast that'll take place this Wed, Thu.

The Emirates Expo 2020 Dubai special livery aircraft will perform two low-level flypasts over Sheikh Zayed Road and the Expo 2020 site on October 13 and 14.

Media and members of the public can spot the aircraft approximately between 5am to 8am across different vantage points on Sheikh Zayed Road, around Dubai Expo 2020 site and its surrounding areas.

The flypasts will be for a special project will be revealed soon, Emirates said in a statement.

Emirates encourages the public to take photos and videos of the flypast of the special A380 livery, however, people are reminded not to put the flypast at risk by using drones and to comply with all aviation authorities’ guidelines pertaining to 'no fly zones' for unmanned aircraft/drones.

In September, Emirates introduced the bold Expo 2020 Dubai livery on its A380 aircraft.

This eye-catching invitation to the Expo 2020 will be seen across the airline's A380 network over the coming months.