Dubai: Full list of new UAE bus routes to serve Expo 2020 visitors

The RTA announced it would operate 70 low-floor buses across the country during the mega event.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that it will operate 70 low-floor buses across the UAE to serve Expo 2020 visitors.

The buses will operate 193 daily trips during weekdays, and 213 on Thursdays and Fridays.

Here is the full list of new routes that will become operational during Expo 2020:

Abu Dhabi, Al Ain service frequency: Every 20 minutes

The plan specifies four stations in Abu Dhabi for transporting Expo 2020 visitors:

>> Abu Dhabi International Airport: The RTA will deploy 10 buses to run 31 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 on Thursday and Friday.

>> Abu Dhabi Bus Station: Ten buses will run 26 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 29 on Thursday and Friday.

>> Marina Mall Station: Ten buses to operate 27 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 28 on Thursday and Friday.

>> Al Ain Bus Station: Nine buses will run 22 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 25 on Thursday and Friday.

Sharjah service frequency: Every 15 or 20 minutes

Expo visitors will be served from two locations in Sharjah:

>> Al Jubail Bus Station: Ten buses to run 29 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 33 on Thursday and Friday. Service frequency is every 20 minutes.

>> Muwaileh Station: Ten buses to run 32 daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 37 on Thursday and Friday. Service frequency is every 15 minutes.

Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman service frequency: Every hour

The RTA will operate seven buses that will start from the Ras Al Khaimah bus station and head to Expo via Ajman.

The service will see 17 daily trips during weekdays; and 18 during weekends.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai: Cycling tracks, pedestrian paths to come up around Expo 2020 Dubai bus stations

Fujairah service frequency: Every 2 hours

The RTA will deploy four buses that will depart from near City Centre Fujairah.

The buses will have nine daily trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 10 on Thursday and Friday.