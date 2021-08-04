Dubai features in Time's list of world’s 100 greatest places

City features in coveted list as it prepares to host Expo 2020 Dubai.

Dubai has been named one of the world’s greatest places for 2021, by Time magazine, the Dubai Media Office tweeted on Wednesday.

Dubai features in the coveted list as it prepares to host the Expo 2020 from October. The other attractions to look forward to include Museum of the Future and Dubai Eye.

Time magazine said: “After a year’s delay because of the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai, a multibillion-dollar six-month fair expected to draw 25 million visits, will make its long-awaited debut in Dubai this October. Almost 200 pavilions created by countries around the world will showcase their respective cultures and achievements. (Italy’s exhibition, for example, will feature a 3-D-printed replica of Michelangelo’s David, and Singapore will emphasise the country’s commitment to sustainability with lush indoor hanging gardens.).”

The magazine also referred to the “otherworldly” Museum of the Future, “an exhibition space housed within a ringlike steel edifice aglow with Arabic calligraphy, nears completion”.

“Thrill seekers will love Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest Ferris wheel, and the new John Wick roller coaster at the Hollywood-inspired theme park Motiongate Dubai. New luxury hotels like SLS Dubai, which boasts infinity pools on the top of the 75-story tower, and St. Regis Dubai, the Palm—connected from the man-made island it is located on to the city’s sights via its own monorail station—provide a break from the action. And the 795-room Atlantis, The Royal will open later this year, with restaurants from celebrity chefs Ariana Bundy and Jose Andres,” the magazine added.

Other cities on the list include Cannes, Seattle, Athens, Bangkok, Beijing, Cairo and Jaipur.

