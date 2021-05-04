- EVENTS
Dubai Expo 2020: The emirate hosts world in final meeting
Delegates from 173 countries and 24 international agencies came together in Dubai on Tuesday for their final meeting ahead of Expo 2020’s highly anticipated launch in October.
.. .. .. .. pic.twitter.com/2hjClTKOX2— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 4, 2021
Sharing photos of the meet on Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the world is now ready for its biggest event.
“Dubai is ready, and 190 countries are ready, as the world is healing, and getting ready for the biggest cultural event in the world,” he tweeted.
In less than five months, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to open its doors and welcome the world to a six-month spectacle. It will showcase ‘the making of a new world’, complete with tech marvels, a cultural extravaganza, entertainment and more, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Expo 2020 Dubai
