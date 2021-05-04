Expo 2020 Dubai
Logo
 
HOME > UAE > Expo 2020 Dubai

Dubai Expo 2020: The emirate hosts world in final meeting

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on May 4, 2021
Picture retrieved from @HHShkMohd/Twitter

The final International Participants Meeting — where delegates shall discuss all things Expo — is scheduled to run until tomorrow, May 5.


Delegates from 173 countries and 24 international agencies came together in Dubai on Tuesday for their final meeting ahead of Expo 2020’s highly anticipated launch in October.

Sharing photos of the meet on Twitter, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that the world is now ready for its biggest event.

“Dubai is ready, and 190 countries are ready, as the world is healing, and getting ready for the biggest cultural event in the world,” he tweeted.

The final International Participants Meeting — where delegates shall discuss all things Expo — is scheduled to run until tomorrow, May 5.

In less than five months, Expo 2020 Dubai is set to open its doors and welcome the world to a six-month spectacle. It will showcase ‘the making of a new world’, complete with tech marvels, a cultural extravaganza, entertainment and more, from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM UAE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210504&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509581&Ref=AR&fbclid=IwAR0VKcYoRvpmgKvOGpISVZxkpz0C4DihDfGPy6HZHpkDlqylyyDj5YJ5iEM&profile=1904 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 