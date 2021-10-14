Dubai Expo 2020: ‘Media plays key role in telling unique stories from mega event’

Director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office visits media centre at fair

The director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office has visited the Expo 2020 media centre.

Mona Al Marri, who is also vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed the operations, services and facilities being offered to media professionals covering the mega global event.

“As the global community turns its spotlight on Dubai with Expo 2020 showcasing new innovative solutions to solve the planet’s problems, the media play a key role in telling the unique stories emerging from the mega event as well as highlighting UAE’s successful development journey to the world,” she said.

She commended the media for covering the Expo 2020. She said the facilities and services offered by the media centre have been designed to support journalists from across the world in maximising their coverage of Expo 2020.

The multi-storey facility located near Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020, spans an area of 10,000 square metres. Featuring advanced equipment, the centre provides technical support to help journalists cover the event in the best possible way. The facilities include fully equipped state-of-art studios for radio and TV broadcasting and special workstations for producing podcasts.