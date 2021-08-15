Dubai: E-cycles to offer sustainable delivery solutions at Expo 2020

The eCycles are ideal for navigating dense, highly trafficked areas.

Electric cycles will help in deliveries to serve the logistics needs at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, UPS — the official logistics partner of the mega event — has announced.

Trained riders will operate between the five UPS customer counters, country pavilions and onsite warehouse to deliver packages, documents and goods for replenishment.

The eCycles are ideal for navigating dense, highly trafficked areas — and zero-emission vehicles like these are a key part of the company's commitment to helping create a carbon-neutral future.

“UPS is bringing best practices to Expo 2020 and we’re excited to provide logistics deliveries onsite with eCycles during the event,” said Alan Williams, UPS vice president for Expo 2020 Dubai.

These new vehicles build on UPS’s growing fleet of sustainable delivery solutions that improve air quality, decrease congestion and reduce emissions.

“We look forward to continuing to identify more sustainable, productive and effective operations in logistics, during and after the Expo,” Alan said.

The eCycles developed in partnership with Fernhay and Rytle are specifically designed to improve efficiency, rider ergonomics, speed and agility onsite, while also reducing environmental impact.

“We’re optimising our fleet with innovative solutions that enhance future use cases,” said Luke Wake, UPS vice president of fleet maintenance and engineering.

“With continuous investments in alternative fuel technology, we really are moving our world forward by delivering what matters — a cleaner and safer network… and planet.”