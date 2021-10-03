Expo 2020 Dubai
Cyclone Shaheen: Expo 2020 issues advisory for visitors

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on October 3, 2021
Residents urged to check official weather updates before leaving.

With Cyclone Shaheen expected to cause weather disruptions in the UAE, the Expo 2020 team has issued an important advisory for visitors.

UAE residents and tourists planning to visit Expo 2020 today and tomorrow (October 3 and 4) must check official weather updates before leaving.

“We are currently working with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and other authorities to monitor the path of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen. The safety and security of all visitors, participants and staff is our number one priority.

"Anyone planning to visit Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday, October 3, or Monday, October 4, should check (http://expo2020dubai.com), Expo 2020 Dubai's social pages, or the National Centre of Meteorology's website (http://ncm.ae), before leaving home."

According to the state news agency Wam, the cyclone has reached some 250km from the coast of Fujairah.

It is forecast to cause heavy rains in the UAE and strong winds.

sahim@khaleejtimes.com




