Covid-19: Expo participants urged to take free jab

Expo’s steering committee has urged all of the event’s participants to get their free Covid jab, a vaccination drive introduced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the emirate’s Executive Council.

During its meeting on Thursday, the Expo 2020 Dubai Steering Committee praised Sheikh Hamdan’s offer to provide free vaccinations to all official participants and their staff. The recommendation was made as the committee, representing the 190-plus participating nations and comprising commissioners-general from 34 countries, discussed the robust safety measures being implemented for the mega event.

Manuel Salchli, chair of the committee and commissioner-general for Switzerland at Expo 2020, said: “Health and safety is a pivotal part of the planning and operations for all World Expos and the ongoing global pandemic has put this more sharply into focus. It is very important that all official participants should benefit from the UAE’s generous offer to vaccinate their delegations. It is the collective responsibility of all the countries to support this initiative.”

The steering committee met after the sixth and final International Participants Meeting (IPM), which took place earlier this week.

Clayton Kimpton, commissioner-general for New Zealand at Expo 2020, said: “From the installation of thermal cameras and sanitisation stations across the site, to mandatory face-mask wearing and the implementation of social-distancing regulations, we have been reassured to see the measures that have been put in place.”

In the beginning of the year, Expo launched a vaccination drive for all its employees and their households.

