Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed visits Palestine Pavilion

Filed on October 25, 2021
The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the Palestine Pavilion during his tour at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors at the pavilion will walk through a floor that is a replica of the streets in Palestine. Marketplaces and illustrations of famed urban landmarks dot the walls of the colourful pavilion.

These include the historic Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, and the Church of Nativity, a basilica located in Bethlehem in the West Bank.

Various interactive stands, which give a sneak peek into Palestine’s history, are strategically placed inside the pavilion.

The pavilion is a stunning reflection of a deeply historic land. After soaking in the sights and unlocking pieces of history, visitors can conclude their trip by tasting the country's delicious cuisine.




