Expo 2020 Dubai marks new era of cooperation between UAE and Turkey: Envoy

Turkey's trade with UAE stands at $8.5 billion and the numbers are increasing

Turkey’s participation in Expo 2020 signifies “a new era of cooperation,’ and will increase tourism to his country, Turkish ambassador to the UAE Tugay Tuncer has said.

The envoy, who toured the Turkish pavilion on Wednesday, said his country’s participation is also an opportunity to showcase the robust and diversified Turkish economy.

Tuncer, who once worked as a tourist guide, said Expo 2020 is also expected to contribute to Turkey’s tourism sector.

“Expo will contribute to Turkey’s vision of diversified tourism, including from the UAE and the Gulf, which are key visitation markets for Expo. We will show that Turkey is ready and willing to accommodate more tourism,” the envoy told the Expo News Service.

“Many people earn their income from tourism - whether guides, hotel employees, or in food production or processing. The industry has many sub-products and sub-industries.

"We welcomed approximately 30 million tourists annually before Covid-19, across coastal, cultural, health and winter tourism. This year, we reached high numbers, despite opening to the market quite late, and it was clear that people are hungry for travel,” he added.

Discussing the growing trade between the two nations, the Ambassador said, “Our trade with the UAE is at $8.5 billion and the numbers are increasing – in the first six months we saw close to a 100 per cent increase, and Expo 2020 will contribute to [this growth]. It will show that we can export processed food, fruit and vegetables and construction materials, which this region needs, and which Turkey has in abundance. Our construction sector is the second biggest in the world.”

Mukerrem Aksoy, Commissioner General of Turkey, stressed the strength of the country’s food and agriculture sectors when the world is faced with food security issues: “Turkey produces organic foods for the whole world. And we are ready to supply the world.”

Located in the Sustainability District, the Turkey Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, under the theme Creating the Future from the Origin of Civilizations, was designed to reflect the unique history of Anatolia – the cradle of civilisations, as well as to showcase nature the country’s sustainability goals.

Inspired by Göbeklitepe (Potbelly Hill), one of the first manifestations of human-made monumental architecture, the pavilion aims to offer a unique experience for visitors, highlighting Turkey’s perspective on the future.

Visitors can explore products grown and processed in Turkey, as well as its prominent industries, service sectors, and robust investment environment.