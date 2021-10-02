Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan tour multiple pavilions on Day 2
The leaders visited the Saudi, Oman and France pavilions
The UAE Vice-President kicked off his tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai on day two with a visit to the Saudi and Oman pavilions.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Media Office tweeted.
Sheikh Mohammed also met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during a visit to the France pavilion at Expo 2020 on Saturday.
The leaders spoke about the prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and France and the importance of the global event in creating a better future.
France is celebrating its National Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
On the Expo's first day, the UAE Vice-President toured the UAE, US, and Kazakhstan pavilions.
"The East meets West at Dubai, and they talk in Dubai," he said on Friday.
Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, were present at the star-studded opening ceremony of the Expo on Thursday night.
Participants from 192 countries have converged on Dubai for the mega global event, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.
