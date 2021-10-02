'Alien' stilt walkers, air shows: How France will celebrate National Day at Expo 2020

Astronaut and French Expo Ambassador's speech to be projected onto Al Wasl Dome live from International Space Station

France will celebrate its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday with a series of ‘out-of-this-world’ events to mark the occasion.

Activities have been scheduled at 10 sites across the mega event — as well as in the skies above. However, the main activities will take place at the Al Wasl Plaza.

Organisers said festivities would start with a performance from Mister Sigrid, a crazy hatter who will greet visitors with eye-catching headgear in the colours of the French flag, while stilt-walker company La Zizanie, dressed as aliens, will set the day’s theme.

Visitors can also watch legendary Patrouille de France, the aerobatic team of the French Air Force, paint the sky blue, white and red during a dynamic aviation display from 1.45pm.

Another highlight will be a parade on Avenue of the Nations, comprising students from seven French schools in the UAE.

The official ceremony will take place at Al Wasl Plaza in the afternoon in the presence of French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian and French Minister Delegate of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness Franck Riester.

In the evening, visitors can catch Ballet National de Marseille at the Sun Stage, while a world premiere of an immersive sound experience by aerospace company ArianeGroup and French audio technology company Devialet will take place at Al Wasl Plaza. An enormous projection of astronaut and Ambassador of the France Pavilion will appear on the Al Wasl dome, where he will speak live from the International Space Station.

The France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is located in the Mobility District. and, Under its theme of ‘Lightspeed Inspiration’, the pavilion seeks to explore light as an enabler of progress, a vehicle for connections and a source of creativity. With the visitor experience revolving around light, visitors will be transported into a glittering, Monet-inspired vision of the country’s sustainable future.