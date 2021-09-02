Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: India pavilion to showcase country's march to a $5T economy

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 2, 2021
India pavilion. — Supplied photo

Various Indian states will display their culture and business opportunities


The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase a resurgent India’s march to becoming a $5-trillion economy in the post-covid world, a senior government official has said.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, said India’s exceptional fightback against Covid-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The India pavilion will see participation from a number of Indian states that will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. Large number of government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit India pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host several cultural events.

“At Expo 2020 Dubai, the India pavilion is ready to showcase the face of an India rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility — a nation ready to lead the world’s future,” Subrahmanyam said.

One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, India pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.

As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the India pavilion will mirror the celebrations of Amrut Mahotsav, which was launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will bring to the world the new India through many activities and cultural extravaganzas. The entire four-storey structure is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes — Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water. The pavilion will also be hosting and co-creating leadership discussions, international trade conferences, and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating nations. The visitors will also get the chance to witness star-studded nights, multiple cultural shows, Indian festivals celebration and relish the Indian delicacies.

The specially designed logo has been created to give a new holistic global brand experience to India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The logo’s circular form represents unity, commitment and the community which forms the central pillars of India; and signifies continuity and evolving lifecycles in one of the world’s most vibrant democracies and fastest-growing business centres. The logo design showcases the chakra (wheel), which reflects strength, courage and progressive movement. The colours have been taken from the Indian flag, where saffron symbolises strength and courage; white indicates peace and truth; and green represents fertility, growth and auspiciousness.

India pavilion’s website (www. indiaexpo2020.com) has been specifically designed to provide information to the public and visitors on schedule, events, and activities.

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights.




