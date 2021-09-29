Expo 2020 Dubai: Noura Al Kaabi appointed UAE Pavilion commissioner-general

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE
The UAE’s Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, has been announced as the commissioner-general of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.
Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural and Public Diplomacy, will serve as her deputy.
Located in the Opportunity District, the stunning UAE pavilion is shaped like a falcon in flight. According to the Expo website, “the pavilion tells the story of the UAE as a global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future”.
As per information available on the UAE Cabinet website, Al Kaabi is also chairwoman of the Media Zone Authority - Abu Dhabi (MZA) and twofour54. She is also a board member of the UAE’s National Media Council, Abu Dhabi Media, Image Nation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the United Arab Emirates University.
She holds a B.A. in MIS from the UAE University and has also completed the Executive Leadership Programme from London Business School in 2011.
Ghobash is an author, businessman, and diplomat. Previously, he has served as the UAE Ambassador to France (2017-2018) and to Russia (2008-2017). He is also the author of the 2017 book, Letters to A Young Muslim.
Ghobash studied Law at Oxford and Math at the University of London.
