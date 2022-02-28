Expo 2020 Dubai: Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, other global leaders to attend ABLF Awards Gala

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will also be present

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon

Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 7:10 PM

Top global leaders are expected to attend the Asian Business Leadership Forum Awards Gala on March 1 at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The high-profile guest list includes Ban Ki-moon, the 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations; Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka; Shamma Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, CEO, Emirates Group; Kamal Nath, former Chief Minister, State of Madhya Pradesh, India; and Indian media magnate Aroon Purie.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the UAE Ministry of Economy, the legacy award series will be co-hosted by Dubai Cares under the theme, Resilience Rising: The Great Reset.

In line with the theme, the gala - which is being held in-person after two years - will also feature an exclusive panel discussion on the crucial socio-economic narratives that currently prevail in the wake of the pandemic.

With UAE-Israel ties growing stronger since the signing of the Abraham Accords, the event will also be attended by Dr Ron Malka, Director-General, Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, as well as as noteworthy Israeli achiever, founder-CEO of Nas Daily and Nas Academy, Nuseir Yassin.

The gala will also witness the launch of a unique initiative by the ABLF and Dubai Cares with luxury partner Dhamani 1969 for the auction of an exclusive diamond-studded ABLF Trophy. All proceeds of the auction will be donated towards Dubai Cares’ initiatives for the education of underserved children around the world.