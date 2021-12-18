Expo 2020 Dubai: Arab culture ministers set to brainstorm at conference

Agenda to centre on modernising and developing a plan to promote cultural cooperation between Arab nations

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 6:03 PM

Discussing a comprehensive plan, ahead of the 22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, heads of state from the region shed light on how the Dubai Expo 2020 is a springboard for cultural exchange encouraging constructive human and cultural convergence.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth UAE, in collaboration with ALECSO (Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation), also announced the agenda of the 22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers at a press conference held on Saturday, at the UAE Pavilion, a Expo 2020.

The event kicks off on Sunday, December 19, at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020. The conference will run for two days until Monday December 20.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, said, “This session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers is truly momentous for being held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest cultural event in the world that celebrates the diversity of human cultures and gives the opportunity to learn about the cultures of 192 countries. Events such as these reiterate the Arab region’s position as a springboard for cultural exchange and encourage meaningful and constructive human and cultural convergence. The conference also marks the World Arabic Language Day. On this day in 1973, Arabic was adopted as an official language at the United Nations, a decision that underlines the status of Arabic as a global language. Arabic is the language of more than 420 million people worldwide and played a pivotal role in enriching human heritage and civilization and made key contributions to science during the golden period of Arab civilization.”

She added, “The Conference of Arab Culture Ministers is a very significant platform to promote Arab cultural cooperation and devise new ways to ensure its enrichment and advancement. The United Arab Emirates is committed to fostering greater cooperation with ALECSO and strengthening its role in supporting the organisation’s efforts. It is keen to cooperate with ALECSO on different parameters to maintain the importance and heritage of the Arab culture. The conference will help in effective plans which promote our identity. The UAE is an active partner in leading Arab cultural cooperation.”

The minister noted the conference is taking place at a time when the world is experiencing many challenges resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic. “Culture, creativity, and arts have given people hope to face the pandemic when the world was witnessing lockdowns. This goes to show why we need to pay special attention to our cultural and creative industries”, she added.

The agenda of the conference centres on the idea of modernising and developing a comprehensive plan for promoting Arab culture and cultural cooperation between Arab nations as well as with other countries of the world.

She further opined, “We also aim to unify Arab efforts in various cultural fields, including joint efforts to register intangible heritage with UNESCO and develop the cultural and creative industries in the region.”

Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar stressed on the importance of the strategic partnership between ALECSO and the UAE, and its role in achieving cultural integration among Arab countries.

Amar, ALECSO’s Director General, said, “Top on the agenda for ALECSO is the joint Arab cultural project, which needs to be executed as a priority. Arab countries need to forge cooperation in the field of cultural and heritage protection and support cultural institutions in the region.”

Minister of Culture of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and Chair of the 21st session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers, Dr Ines Abdel Dayem said, “Through the conference we aim to review the comprehensive plan for Arab culture and seek new ways to enhance communication and cultural cooperation between Arab countries.”

She stressed the importance of joint Arab cultural work, considering culture as the ideal backdrop for reunification of Arab countries

Dayem added, “We confirm the common vision between the UAE and Egypt. Egypt has made interventions to come up with solutions in achieving the recommendations set by the countries. Covid-19 has also posed many challenges and has adversely affected the growth and promotion of cultural exchanges. The UAE has taken concrete steps to maintain the ‘soft capabilities’ and hone the cultural exchange between nations. This edition will help review the comprehensive plan between Arab nations to review the impact on culture during the pandemic. The other important aspect is to support talented people in this region and to link them to the sustainable objectives.