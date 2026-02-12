Explained: UAE updates FS1, FS2 school admission rules under new age cut-off

Parents concerned about their children’s readiness for early years placement following the new age cut-off rules have received a reprieve. The Ministry of Education has updated the enrolment age for admission to the Foundation Stage in private schools implementing the British curriculum only, effective from the upcoming academic year 2026-27.

Here’s what changes for September–December-born children and how placements will now be decided.

What was the issue some parents were facing?

The UAE shifted the school admission age cut-off from August 31 to December 31, making eligibility dependent on the admission year rather than the month the school year begins. Previously, eligibility was tied to whether a child reached the required age before August 31.

However, parents of children born between September and December were concerned their wards would not only start school much earlier but study alongside peers in the same cohort who may even be a year older than them.

What does the latest update say and how does it address the problem?

The latest update applies to schools following the British curriculum only:

Children born between September 1 and December 31 who do not turn three by the start of the academic year may be assessed for readiness by schools, in consultation with parents, to join FS1. If not found ready, they may enrol in FS1 the following academic year.

“This applies annually starting from 2026-27,” the ministry says in its updated admission guide.

For children not enrolled in any educational system and born between September 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, schools and parents may jointly decide whether FS1 or FS2 is the most suitable placement. However, this is a “one-time transitional measure” that “applies in 2026-27”.

Once a child is enrolled, can they later move to another grade?

No. The MoE update states: “Once a student is enrolled in a grade, they may not be transferred to another grade later.”

Other curriculums

The MoE document addresses some questions for other curriculums too. Here are a few:

Can a parent register a child in KG1 instead of KG2 if they are 5 years old and have never been enrolled in any school system?

For children not registered in any school system, registration for Kindergarten stages is based on the child’s age in the year of enrolment and the results of the approved assessment interview. In general, a child who has completed 5 years of age by December 31 of the enrolment year should be registered in KG2.

“An exception is provided during the 2026-27 academic year only for children born between September 1 and December 31, 2021, who have never been registered in any school system and may be registered in either KG1 or KG2, following the approved procedures and the results of the assessment interview.”

Can a parent register a child in KG2 or KG1 if I feel they are not ready for Grade 1, even if they turn 6 during the enrolment year?

No. For children not previously registered in any school system, once the child turns 6 years old by December 31 of the admission year, they are eligible for and must be registered in Grade 1.

Does the December 31 cut-off date apply to schools whose academic year starts in April?

No. Schools whose academic year begins in April will continue to apply March 31 as the admission age cut-off date, in accordance with their approved system. The December 31 cut-off date applies only to schools whose academic year starts in August or September.