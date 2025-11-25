Ethiopia volcano eruption: UAE expert shares images of effect across Middle East

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on the effects of the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia]

After the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted in Ethiopia after nearly 12,000 years, sulphur dioxide gas was emitted into the atmosphere, and spread in the region on November 23 and 24, according to Shawkat Odeh of the International Astronomical Centre.

Shortly after the eruption, a satellite image captured the locations in which the gas was beginning to spread on November 23.

On the next day, the gas is significantly more widespread, dispersed over large parts of Yemen and Oman.

This is not the first time sulphur dioxide gas has reached the Arabian region, Odeh noted. He said that during a previous volcanic eruption, the sky turned different colours.

The sky's blue colour blended with the sunset's red colour to create a distinct purple hue, as the sunlight scattered through the gas, "giving the post-sunset sky an unusual color and shimmer", Odeh said.

The sulphur dioxide is located at an altitude of 2.5km in the lower part of the troposphere. The gas is one of the six principal pollutants regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which also include tropospheric ozone, nitrogen dioxide, lead, and fine particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10.

How is it produced? What are its effects?

Sulphur dioxide gas can be produced both industrially and naturally: When coal, oil, and fuel combust, the gas is produced. It is also present in the stratosphere layer during a natural event such as volcanic eruptions.

The presence of this gas in the atmosphere can have an effect on humans:

Irritation to the eyes, nose, and lungs

Temporary impairment of breathing in case of high concentration

Hayli Gubbi eruption

The volcano, which rises about 500 metres in altitude, sits within the Rift Valley, a zone of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet.

The eruption in Ethiopia has led to ash clouds moving towards the Middle East region and India and Pakistan, and led to the cancellation and delay of several flights.

Volcanic ash was detected in Oman, and a UAE expert said the drifting sulphur dioxide gas can react with moisture to produce light acid rain. Oman clarified that there has been no impact on public health so far.

Saudi Arabian authorities are also constantly monitoring the atmosphere for any impact.