Experience the flavours of Korean barbeque at Al Ghurair Centre's Romantic Baka
UAE's first shopping mall enhanced by new restaurants and services for customers.
With the rise of K-pop, and K-dramas, it's unsurprising that Korean Culture has taken the world by storm. With culture, comes food and what better way to discuss your love for all things Korean than experiencing it with Korean barbeque?
Romantic Baka, Al Ghurair Centre's latest restaurant offers exactly just that and more.
"With the UAE being the hub of cultural diversity, we want to bring Korean Food with a passion, Angelo Reston, Managing Director, Romantic Baka adds. "We differentiate our uniqueness in every aspect. What we're offering is a Korean vibe with a relaxing experience, great ambiance, and delectable savoury food."
Romantic Baka cements itself as the place to be to experience authentic Korean cuisines that's worth checking out on your food trail given the appetite for many in the UAE to try out new flavours.
So, what is 'Romantic Baka' exactly?
"The origin of the business name is not serious as you can imagine. 'Romantic' as commonly used identifier for a person, place or event which we are now putting in a 'Baka' or cow in Filipino language." Reston adds.
"Think of it, where we can find an actual Romantic Cow? It's crazy. And that's how it goes. That’s how we make a brand."
UAE's foodies will find a large selection of Korean dishes that can be enjoyed. If you're looking for their best seller, there's a staple dish that can't be missed.
"Beef Bulgogi is our popular and one of the best seller dishes, it is tender, mildly sweet, savoury, and the smoky flavour added when you are grilling it gets the beef more flavourful." Reston recommends.
"Moreover, the sesame oil and sesame seeds give more nutty and dynamic flavors. Don’t forget to top-on the kimchi on it, it will definitely be a bomb."
You can also grill your favourite meat and seafood with your friends and family but if you’re if you're looking for something from the kitchen, there are classic Korean favourites like, Tteokbokki, Japhae, Kimbap, Bibimbap and Fried Chicken.
The location has also been a key influence for Romantic Baka to open in Al Ghurair Centre which is located on the ground floor of the shopping mall perfectly situated and accessible to everyone. It’s very visible and accessible for all and there is no other place best to launch our brand in the UAE."
With a legacy of being the UAE's first shopping mall for more than 40 years, Al Ghurair Centre's rapid expansion has given patrons a whole suite of new experiences to enjoy and look forward to their visit.
Their latest addition is Al Safeer Group's X-Pressions. With an extensive catalogue of brands across cosmetics, watches and designer handbags, X-Pressions aims to offer plenty of items for gifting opportunities not just for others but yourself as well.
If you're looking for designer shades or prescription glasses, Aster Opticals will also make its home at Al Ghurair Centre offering customers fully equipped state of the art eye test facilities, great customer experience, very unique value-added services backed up by a strong network of ophthalmologists.
And finally, if you're a parent looking for a stress-free shopping experience, you can leave your children at Tommy Life.
Parents can relax while their children play with Play Doh, visit the LOL Doll house, explore the Frozen Kingdom, and ride Hot Wheels on tracks and trains on the railroad, all while being professionally supervised by Tommy Life's nannies.
In addition, on March 11th at Al Ghurair Centre, there will be an exclusive opportunity to meet and greet GIGI DE LANA and her band, Gigi Vibes, the Philippines' NEW GEN POP ROCK DIVA, who has stormed the music scene after her version of "Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita" dominated the digital space with over 7M YouTube views.
With so many experiences and so much more on offer, you can follow @alghuraircentre or visit www.alghuraircentre.com for more updates on what's happening.