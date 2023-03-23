Partner Content By KT Engage
Experience a blissful gourmet journey this Ramadan with Amaya
If you're looking for a dining experience that captures the true essence of Dubai, look no further than AMAYA.
With stunning views of the world-famous Burj Khalifa, the restaurant is located in the heart of Dubai Mall. At the core of AMAYA lies a unique culinary concept inspired by global art galleries. The founders, Murat Tütüncü and Mohamed Ezzat have brought their extensive expertise and know-how to create a modern and contemporary dining experience. The Mediterranean-inspired cuisine brings the most delicious food and mouthwatering eastern delights to the UAE, serving unforgettable moments, taste, and comfort. With fusion cuisine crafted from the finest sourced ingredients and exceptional service by a skilled team, guests can enjoy a delightful culinary journey from morning to evening.
A masterpiece of culinary world
The name AMAYA means 'pleasant place', and the restaurant's purpose is to create engaging environments that connect with people and bring joy and happiness to its guests.
Joseph Klibansky, the modern artist developed an immersive environment that brings people together when designing the interior of the AMAYA. The brand's growth and development are built on optimised operations, solid management, and secured financial backing, making it one of the most exciting culinary concepts to look out for. With plans to expand further across the UAE, AMAYA aims to redefine the fine dining experience and continue to delight its guests with its unique concept.
Authentic culinary journey
The menu is a true masterpiece that features a carefully curated selection of dishes that showcase the best of Mediterranean cuisine. The dishes are beautifully presented, with each one a work of art that delights the senses. If you're looking for a delicious and satisfying start to your meal, the artichoke dolma is a must-try. Made fresh in-house, it is a combination of delicious and nutrition, packed with flavour and texture.
If you're a fan of seafood, then you have to try the salt crusted seabass. It is simply divine, revealing the succulent, perfectly cooked seabass inside.
The restaurant provides a variety of selections for the main dish to satisfy every palate. The flawlessly cooked wagyu beef shashlik sets the tone for a delectable dining experience. If you're in the mood for some hearty and comforting Italian cuisine, you can't go wrong with the veal milanese. The combination of earthy flavours makes it both satisfying and indulgent.
No meal is complete without a sweet finish, and the restaurant's dessert menu does not disappoint. The extensive menu, which features delectable desserts like lotus millefouille, tiramisu, ice cream spaghetti and many more tempting delicacies, will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Gearing up for Ramadan
Amaya is all ready to serve a unique Ramadan set menu, packed with a range of special dishes and flavours that are sure to delight your taste buds. One of the highlights of the menu is the Cold Mezzeh selection, which allows you to choose from two different cold mezze dishes.
The options include classic favourites like hummus and baba ghanoush, as well as more unique options like muhammara and tirokafteri. Each dish is bursting with flavour and provides the perfect start to your meal.
For the hot mezze selection, you can choose from a range of delicious options like kebbeh, spinach fatayer, and falafel. These dishes are the perfect mix of crispy and savoury, making them the perfect complement to the cold mezze.
The salads are equally delicious, with options like carrot salad with spicy yoghurt and gavurdagi that are bursting with fresh ingredients and bold flavours. For the main course, there are several options to choose from, including the lamb ouzi with oriental rice, the okra stew with lamb chunks and saffron rice, and the sea bass sayadiah.
Finally, for dessert, you can choose from a range of sweet treats like gullac and umm ali. Looking for an unforgettable Iftar experience? Amaya got you covered. The Ramadan set menu is here to delight your taste buds at just Dh189 per person, especially considering the high-quality ingredients and expertly crafted dishes.
Customers can choose from a variety of dishes to build their own menu. This implies that each person can personalise their dining experience based on their interests and inclinations. There will always be something intriguing to taste at the special Ramadan menu because the main dish changes every day. Ultimately, Amaya is the place to go if you want an unforgettable and fulfilling Iftar experience.