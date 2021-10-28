Expats gear up for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Residents to perform 30 minutes of activity for 30 days straight

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:12 PM

Bring out those sweat pants and get set to hit the road running... the Dubai Fitness Challenge is here with 30 days of 30-minute action to get you fit and fab.

“This is the time of the year my adrenalin pumps as the whole city focuses on fitness,” said Alif, a fitness enthusiast and an influencer based in Dubai.

The Kenyan expat said that his friends have planned out various activities in line with the Dubai 30x30. “Apart from the regular fitness routine, we have planned to go hiking and do high intensity interval training,” he said.

Bilal Ahmed, a Lebanese expat said its the perfect time for outdoor activity. “With the weather cooling down, there has never been a better time to enjoy a more active lifestyle and take advantage of the huge range of outdoor fitness activities the city has to offer,” he said.

Indian Jatin Gupta plans to attend weekend fitness activities. “Me and my wife, Sherry Gupta are looking forward to the Dubai Fitness Challenge. It’s always fun to attend the fitness villages and partake in group exercises. We make sure every year to download the app and touch 10k steps each day,” he said.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasir Khan is hosting the ‘Transform Your Body’ finale on October 30 at Damac hills cricket field. The free event is open to everyone. “The aim is for the entire community to get together and work towards a healthier lifestyle.” Khan said.

The 5th edition of the challenge will run from October 29 to November 27.

