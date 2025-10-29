What began as a peaceful Saturday evening at Mamzar Beach turned into a scene of panic for two families until a young Egyptian man's quick action saved the lives of two drowning children.

The girls' cries for help caught the attention of 25-year-old expat Qasim Mohammed Al-Sayed, who was driving home from work when he heard the commotion on October 25. "I didn't think twice before running toward the water," he told Khaleej Times. “Their mothers had entered the sea but couldn't go further because they didn’t know how to swim."

What made the situation more challenging was the lack of light as the girls were struggling in the water around 8.30pm. The incident took place during a beachside tea picnic after Maghrib prayers. The families, who have been neighbours in Sharjah for three years, had planned a quiet evening outing together.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Abdul Ali, father of nine-year-old Yaqeen Abdul Ali Nasrudeen, explained that four-year-old Umm Kulthoom had entered the water, and his daughter Yaqeen had followed to help bring Umm back.

"She went to save her, but was caught in the currents herself. Both the mothers then rushed in once they noticed the girls struggling, but they only found Yaqeen. Umm Kulthoom was nowhere to be seen."

The younger girl's mother, who is pregnant with her second child, was quite deep in the water herself in an attempt to save her only child.

That was when the mothers' cries alerted Qasim, who rushed towards the distressed residents. He first went towards Yaqeen, after struggling to find Umm Kulthoom.

"She (Yaqeen) was clinging onto me, and in that moment, I couldn't see the little one, who was too deep inside the water. So I first took Yaqeen back to the shore and made my way back for the younger one," said Qasim.

Qasim found the younger girl, Umm Kulthoom Abu Bakr, unconscious. By this time, passersby had already contacted the authorities.

"Ambulances and police cars all arrived at the scene to help the little girls," said Qasim.

While Yaqeen eventually recovered thanks to first aid and CPR administered by her mother, Umm Kulthoom’s father, Mohammed Abu Baker, who was not at the beach at the time, feared his daughter might not survive.

The Mauritanian expat told Khaleej Times that both girls were finally discharged on Tuesday (October 28). Umm Kulthoom had been in critical condition and spent a day in the ICU.

"I am forever grateful to the man who saved my daughter. He is a hero. I also want to express my gratitude to the authorities for their quick response in saving my child's life."

Abdul Ali also said he called the Egyptian rescuer to thank him. “I am so grateful. Too often, people see others in trouble but don’t step in to help. He is not like that. God bless him,” said the father of three.

Both the girls have now recovered and are back home. Sharjah Civil Defence officials visited the children at the hospital, while also honouring Qasim for his selfless act, who has been residing in the UAE for over two years.

"The civil defence contacted me few days after the incident and told me that the girls were in good health and are now at home. They then honoured me with a certificate," said Qasim.

"We appreciate his bravery and immediate response, which embodied the highest meanings of nobility, cooperation and community responsibility," said Colonel Youssef Al-Shamsi from the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority.

Colonel Youssef emphasised the importance of promoting community awareness and adherence to safety measures in maritime sites, noting that civil defence values every humanitarian initiative that contributes to saving lives and maintaining community safety.

Beach safety

Authorities regularly issue reminders to the public to be wary at beaches and follow safety guidelines. Recently, Dubai Police announced it had heightened beach patrols to increase safety along the coast.

New summer training programmes are also set be introduced for school students. Children will get hands-on experience with lifeguarding and rescue tools, ensuring that safety starts young.

Additionally, the authority called on the public to take part in securing Dubai’s maritime sector during major events. Members of the community can volunteer to be trained in marine rescue and to learn how to handle reports.

Mamzar Beach, which is split between Sharjah and Dubai, has seen incidents happen in the past. In November 2024, a 15-year-old Indian expat drowned after getting caught in strong water currents while swimming off the beach.

Meanwhile, during the year prior to that, a man died while trying to save his wife from drowning at the beach. The woman was rescued by Sharjah authorities.