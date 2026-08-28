UAE cafe names drink after staff in viral video, plans to share profits with her

What started as a simple tourist trip to the UAE has now turned into an outpour of support and love from a home away from home for Priya Shivakoti. The 21-year-old Nepali expat, who works at a cafe in Al Ain, has gone viral on social media after a clip of her braving thunderstorms and heavy rains to pick up a fallen UAE flag was shared online.

The video went onto gain thousands of likes, with citizens as well as residents praising the young woman for her act — that showed the sense of duty and loyalty that comes with residing in the UAE, no matter the nationality.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Priya revealed that she didn't even know she was being filmed picking up the fallen flag during the rainy day. "A customer who was waiting to pick up his order in his car took the video and posted it online. I did not think twice before picking up the flag, it was instinctive to me. It did not feel right that it was on the floor after the winds knocked it over."

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Despite her colleagues urging her to rush inside the cafe due to the unstable weather conditions, Priya remained calm, as she picked up the heavy flag pole with one hand and held onto her cap with another. Another staff member was then seen helping her and taking the flag in.

It's not just the sudden fame that has surprised her, but the cafe's warm response. Located in Al Ain's Al Fou'ah, the Key Cafe has now named a drink after her, called the 'Priya V60' coffee and have even announced they will be giving a percentage of the profits from the drinks to her.

Came to UAE as a tourist, stayed to build a life

Priya's journey in the UAE began after she first visited the UAE as a tourist, and was taken aback by its hospitality, culture and lifestyle, and decided to stay.

"In 2023, I came here for a visit and loved the place. I then got a job and started working as a waitress in a restaurant."

The expat, who has a degree in hotel management from Nepal, shifted to Key Cafe just four months before the video was taken.

"There are now people who are travelling all the way to Al Ain just to see me and support the business of our cafe."

In one incident, an Emirati man visited her and even gave her a gift, thanking her for her act and praising her spirit. "It is these people that we are proud of in the UAE," he said.

Her dream is now to bring her family, that consists of her parents and a younger sister to the UAE and give them a better life.

Cafe sales go up, drink profits to Priya

After the clip went viral, the cafe issued a statement, saying they would launch a special flavour in Priya's name and give a percentage of its sales to her.

"In response to the wishes of the community to honour our employee and in recognition of the admirable act of our employee Priya, and as an expression of our gratitude for the respect and appreciation she showed toward the flag of the UAE, Key Cafe is pleased to announce the launch of a special flavor named in her honour — Priya V60."

A mixed fruit coffee drink, the Priya V60 will be available for a limited time and comes at a price of Dh35. Prior to the event, the cafe did not have any such drink and decided to introduce the flavour specially in her honour.

"At Key Cafe, we believe that respect for the symbols of our nation and meaningful acts like this deserve to be recognised and honored."

The manager of the cafe, Mohammad Adeel, who has worked there for six years, said sales of the drink and overall cafe had gone up since the video went viral.

"There are people who come here specially to see her. We are very proud of what she did. She deserves this recognition," he said while speaking to Khaleej Times.

The family business consists of seven workers — all of whom are older than Priya in age — who constantly cheer her on and express their pride. "I am really grateful to them for looking out for me and always supporting me," said Priya.