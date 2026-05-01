South African expat in Dubai wins Dh5 million in UAE Lottery’s first Wednesday draw prize

A Dubai-based South African expat has won Dh5 million in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, marking the first time the second prize has been claimed in a Wednesday draw.

According to the UAE Lottery, the win also marks the second Dh5 million prize awarded in just two months.

The winner, Branden Tekram, a 39-year-old South African residing in Dubai, said the moment felt surreal. “We were in shock, but I told my wife, 'This is real.' All the time I would tell her, ‘We are going to win it,’ and I have manifested it into my life,” he said.

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'This project is the dream of ours'

Despite the life-changing win, Tekram said his plans will remain the same. “For us, the plans don’t change. My wife is busy with a project, and this is actually going to help us realise that project, that dream of ours,” he added.

More chances to win

Lucky Day offers players the chance to win the Dh30 million grand prize, the Dh5 million second prize, and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes in every draw.

The UAE Lottery said it remains committed to responsible gaming, ensuring a safe, transparent, and regulated experience for all participants. All games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA).