From quiet sands to viral fame: How Exit 116 became UAE’s newest desert hotspot

As winter approaches in the UAE, the return of mild days and crisp, chilly nights is drawing adventure seekers back to the desert. The golden dunes is once again transforming into a perfect haven for friends and families gather to unwind, enjoy outdoor activities, and reconnect with the nation’s deep-rooted heritage.

In early 2022, Emirati Mohammed Al Mazrouei, a resident of Ras Al Khaimah, visited a sandy site at Exit 116 and noticed a decline in footfall despite its natural beauty.

This inspired him to take the first step in transforming the site into a vibrant destination. With a strong following on Snapchat and Instagram, Al Mazrouei used his platforms to rally support and help turn the area into a thriving hub for desert and motorsport enthusiasts.

"The area was almost empty, with no rescue teams, paramedics, or organisation. So, a group of friends and I started cleaning and organising the site, coordinating with volunteer teams and paramedics to secure it," Al Mazrouei told Khaleej Times.

He explained that seeing the area reminded him of Awafi in Ras Al Khaimah, a haven for nature lovers and those who enjoy dune bashing and riding "Al Arqoub" (a tall dune in the local dialect).

"We organised Al Arqoub, cleaned the paths, and marked gathering places, as well as entry and exit points, to make it safe for cars and families. We worked every week to make the place better and cleaner than before," he noted.

What began as a small clean-up soon turned into a community movement. Between 30 and 50 young volunteers joined forces with rescue teams such as Desert Falcons Rescue, RAK Volunteer Team, and Almubdaa 700 Team, along with paramedics and garage owners. Together, they ensured safety, managed crowds, and organised events. The team also received various forms of support from local businesses and residents, including gifts, equipment, and essential services.

Visitors from across the UAE

Their efforts quickly gained attention online. Videos of the newly revived site went viral, attracting visitors from across the UAE and neighbouring GCC countries — including Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Visitors weren't limited to locals or Arabs; expatriates living in the UAE and abroad also visited the site. This prompted Al Mazrouei to launch an English-language page to share the latest updates on events and activities with the public, as well as safety tips.

By 2024, the hard work began paying off. "After a year of work, the team and I began to see real success. People flocked from everywhere, and the place became popular among motorsports and desert adventure enthusiasts."

To promote safety and cleanliness, Al Mazrouei collaborated with social media influencers and public figures to spread awareness.

Exit 116 has since evolved into a weekly gathering point for car and motorcycle enthusiasts, hosting friendly events and simple competitions that prioritise safety and regulatory compliance.

"We meet every Friday from afternoon until dawn in a safe and organised environment. The goal is to raise awareness about cleanliness and safety and encourage young people to practice their hobbies responsibly," he said, adding that five successful events have already been held.

Collective efforts

Despite his growing recognition, Al Mazrouei insists this is not an individual effort, but rather the result of cooperation and support from rescue teams, paramedics, garage owners, and volunteers who provided gifts and assistance

"The credit does not rest with one person, but rather goes to all the young people who contributed to the success of this place and present it in a manner befitting Umm Al Quwain."

Al Mazrouei continued, "For me, this is true success: that our initiative has been transformed into a project that serves tourism and fosters entrepreneurship in the community."

UAE desert destinations

Desert destinations in the UAE are diverse, offering visitors a range of options depending on their interests. These include Al Ruwaya, Al Habbab, and Margham in Dubai, the Lost Village near Madam in Sharjah, and the Liwa dunes in Abu Dhabi. These locations are now more organised and safer than ever, offering activities from dune driving and camping to family-friendly events.

Earlier, Sheik Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued a directive to establish a motorsports and desert-adventure destination in the emirate. The project aims to diversify the tourism landscape, expand visitor options, and welcome young enthusiasts of these sports in a safe, organised environment.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to diversify Umm Al Quwain's tourism offerings, provide innovative options that reflect national identity through cultural and sporting heritage, cater to the UAE community's passion for these activities, and enhance the emirate's position as a promising destination for sports and ecotourism.