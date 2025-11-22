From registration to the finish line: Everything you need to know about Dubai Run 2025

The seventh edition of the Dubai Run will kick off on Sunday, November 23, with thousands of people expected to take to Sheikh Zayed Road for one of the region’s biggest fitness events. The free-to-participate run is open to people of all ages and abilities and has two routes for participants to choose from.



Running road closures will be in place around the Dubai starting from 8pm on Saturday to ensure that the event runs smoothly. After final sweeps, all roads are expected to be open to traffic by 9.30am on Sunday (November 23)

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on Whatsapp Channels

Here is everything you need to know about the event:

What

The 5km route is flat and family-friendly and will take runners from Sheikh Zayed Road around the Downtown Dubai area and ending near Dubai Mall. For more experienced participants, the 10km route will take them through Sheikh Zayed Road across the Canal bridge before turning around and ending near the DIFC Gate.



When

Both the 5km and 10km route runners will start at 6:30am from Sheikh Zayed Road near the Museum of the Future. The start lines will close at 8:15am. The last 10km runner must get off Sheikh Zayed Road by entering the DIFC tunnel by 9:05am.

How to get there

For those taking the Dubai Metro, the network will open at 3:00am on Sunday. Those participating in the 5km run should head to the World Trade Centre metro station while those taking part in the 10km route should alight at Emirates Towers metro station.

Those arriving by car can park at Dubai World Trade Centre or at Dubai Mall and then make their way to the start line using the metro.



Bib collection

Only those who have registered for the run and have their bibs will be allowed to participate. Bib collection will continue at the Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park till 11pm on Saturday. Participants can pick up the bibs for their friends and family with the required QR code.

There is no facility for a bag drop, and runners will not be permitted to run with a backpack. Additionally, pets, scooters and cycles will also not be allowed into the Dubai Run.



Entertainment

Ariel stunts, inflatable costumes, drummers, DJs, and several other entertainment programs will greet runners at various points of the event. There will be hydration stations throughout the route. After the event, several restaurants will open at Dubai Mall and DIFC from 7am.



Don’t forget to stay hydrated, take selfies, run and have fun.