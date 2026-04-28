'Everybody down': Dubai resident recounts shooting scare at White House dinner

A Dubai-based communications executive attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has described the moment guests dropped to the floor after a shooting scare at the high-profile gathering, as security forces moved in within seconds.

Maha Abouelenein, who sits on the global board of directors of the Associated Press, said she was at the event as a guest when the incident unfolded.

“We were enjoying our first course and chatting with fellow guests at our table when we heard commotion in the back of the room,” she told Khaleej Times from Miami, where she is attending a conference.

When she turned around, she saw people ducking for cover. "Someone yelled 'everybody down' and then we knew there was a security problem and we were in danger. I immediately dove under the table where we were eating.”

She said the reaction inside the ballroom was immediate. “Nobody moved. It was silence.”

Abouelenein, who is also the author of the book 7 Rules of Self Reliance, said the seriousness of the situation became clear within moments as armed personnel entered the room.

“We knew right away - especially when secret service, police and armed agents entered the room with guns drawn. I hid under the dining table. I peeked out from under the table cloth and saw everyone on the floor - phones up recording and agents moving around the room. Everyone was still and very quiet. Nobody knew what the issue was but we heard there was a gunman at the event.”

From her vantage point, the response by security was immediate. “Right away - within seconds of the commotion.”

She added that even as the situation unfolded, information was being pieced together in real time by those inside the room.

“I was in a room full of reporters and had access to live TV on my phone so I was watching and getting updates on my phone. Everyone was just texting and checking on everyone else that they came with. And everyone was in the lobby afterwards texting family and calling themselves in safe.”

Authorities have since charged a 31-year-old man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, with attempting to assassinate US President Donald Trump in connection with the incident. A Secret Service officer was shot at in the incident but was protected by a ballistic vest, according to officials.

Abouelenein said that one moment stood out from the night: "How everyone was calm and followed directions. Everyone was compliant.”

Abouelenein, who has lived in Dubai for nine years and holds a UAE Golden Visa, said she received an outpouring of messages after news of the incident spread.

"Thank you so much to everyone who reached out and checked in on me, your messages mean the world!" she posted on Instagram.