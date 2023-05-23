Ever seen Dubai Police cars in films? Authority shares how to obtain permits, use its resources with film industry

An orchestra of 120 musicians was among the highlights of the grand opening ceremony entertaining hundreds of special guests and celebrities
Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Film and TV Commission, hosted a special workshop for international film and television production companies.
This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to reinforce Dubai's leading position as a premier global cinematic and television production destination, and it was attended by approximately 200 individuals representing various film and television production companies.
Saeed Al Janahi, Executive Director of Operations at the Dubai Film and TV Commission, shared that the workshop is designed to familiarise those in film and television production with the necessary permits and procedures.
Meanwhile, Manal Ibrahim, Director of the Security Media Department at the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said: “We aim to enhance our communication and coordination with different partners in the film and television production industry is paramount, and to streamline access to necessary permits, logistic support, and safety measures that lead to successful film projects.”
Major Ahmad Al Mazrouei, Head of the Radio & Television Section at the Security Media Department, explained the process of acquiring permits to benefit from Dubai Police's services, including requests for patrol cars for various filming projects and logistical support such as access to police uniforms or other services. "Dubai Police is committed to cooperating with all entities involved in the film and television production industry, emphasising Dubai's status as a global destination for diverse forms of production," he explained.
Lieutenant Murad Ali Shaaban from the Event Security Committee provided an overview of the committee's role in enhancing security and safety at major events and the services it offers to those interested in filming in Dubai. These include acquiring security permits, traffic and logistical services, Dubai Police barricade fences, luxury police patrols, military patrols, tactical movement training, and access to Dubai Police service locations for filming.
"The application process for these services can be accessed through our smart app, Dubai Police app, through the Smart Police Station (SPS), Dubai Police's email, and formal correspondence," Lieutenant Shaaban added.
Maitha Al Suwaidi from the Dubai Municipality presented the process of obtaining filming permits from the municipality for 200 locations throughout Dubai, 11 beaches, and eight nature reserves. She emphasised the importance of including all necessary information and the timeline in the permit application to provide the security, safety, and procedure requirements needed by the filming teams.
Ahmed Musleh from Dubai Customs, on the other hand, detailed procedures related to importing filming equipment into the country and obtaining temporary entry permits. He also highlighted the role of Dubai Customs in inspection and examination procedures at various ports in Dubai.
