'Even we can contribute': How wheelchair-bound Dubai entrepreneur helps other people of determination sell artwork

At just 24, Pulkit Chopra is proving that passion and perseverance can open doors where barriers once stood.

As an entrepreneur with cerebral palsy, he has transformed personal challenges into a mission to empower others like him, launching ‘Project Happiness’ – an initiative that provides People of Determination (PODs) with a platform to showcase and sell their handmade crafts.

Pulkit has faced significant hurdles – speech and vision impairments, ongoing medical conditions, and the side effects of prolonged steroid usage that has led to nephrotic syndrome.

With his sister Sonali

The young entrepreneur never let his condition define him. Wheelchair-bound yet unstoppable, he embarked on Project Happiness by first conducting a survey among special needs groups, identifying talents, artists and potential products.

Today, his venture offers greeting cards, framed artworks, block prints, and his signature pearl-beaded coasters. With support from the American University in Dubai’s incubator program, he secured the necessary licences and mentorship to formalise his business.

Pulkit’s journey began at the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, where he studied for four years before achieving what once seemed impossible – admission to a mainstream school.

Reflecting on this pivotal moment, the former student of GEMS New Millennium School, said: “I wanted to study and experience school life just like my elder sister. Initially, my parents were hesitant – how could I attend a regular school when they might not accept me? But when they approached the school, Principal Guzder welcomed me with open arms. The entire school embraced me at every step.”

With Principal Guzder

His school didn’t just accommodate him – it transformed to support his education. His classrooms were moved downstairs for accessibility, and his mother, trained in special education, joined as a shadow teacher [learning support assistant (LSA) now]. With unwavering support from teachers, staff, and friends, Pulkit completed Grade 12 and discovered his passion for marketing and entrepreneurship.

‘Dignity and self-reliance'

“I was inspired to start this project because I believe economic independence brings dignity and self-reliance for POD,” Pulkit added. “After conducting a market survey and receiving positive feedback, Project Happiness was born. My sister has also immensely supported me in this journey. It’s an e-commerce platform that helps PODs monetise their skills and gain greater social and economic inclusion.”

The initiative has a core team of artists in the UAE and India, working closely with each individual to develop quality handmade products and build their own brand identity.

“Whenever someone asked me in school what I wanted to become, I’d say I wanted to start an e-business in art and craft,” recalled the 4th-year Heriot-Watt MA Honours in Marketing student. “My mother used to wonder what I meant. But my school kept encouraging me. I used to set up stalls at school events, and later, I became a member of the American University in Dubai’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Centre (AEIC).” He later even pursued a course in entrepreneurship.

Stall with teachers

'School made me feel I belonged' "It's the school that made me feel I belonged," he emphasised. No matter how unwell he felt, the thought of going to school gave him the strength to get up and get ready. "That's because I felt truly loved and wanted there." His mother, Meeta, remembers the difficult early days. "When the doctor conducted an MRI, he told us Pulkit would never speak. The prognosis was grim, and his vision was a major concern. But slowly, he improved – especially when he started doing art. One doctor told me, 'You see the most vivid colours in your dreams when your eyes are closed.' That encouraged him to visualise, to see beyond his limitations," she added. Meeta firmly believes that raising a child with special needs requires more than a village – it takes an entire city. "If all stakeholders come together, a child can navigate any challenge. For us, it started with Mr Guzder when he accepted Pulkit into school. Every teacher, every classmate stood by him. They waited patiently for him to answer (during class discussions), giving him the time and space to grow. Everyone nurtured him." Prefectorial ceremony She pointed out that while every parent puts in tremendous effort, the true impact comes from schools, teachers, and mentors. She further noted that true impact is also due to those who step up to support a child's growth as they offer a helping hand that empowers them to gain confidence and push past self-doubt. Pulkit passionately puts it, "Believe in yourself, persevere for your dreams, and work hard. Show the world that you are important – that even we can contribute in meaningful ways."