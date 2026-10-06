Etisalat to expand global connectivity capacity 25-fold by 2030

Etisalat group has launched a strategic project to expand its digital infrastructure in the UAE and overseas, with plans to increase international connectivity capacity to more than 500 terabits per second (Tbps) by 2030.

The announcement was made in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

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The planned capacity represents an increase of more than 25 times from the group's current international connectivity capacity of around 20Tbps.

The project aims to strengthen the UAE's digital infrastructure and support the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and the wider digital economy.

Sheikh Mansour, in his capacity as Chairman of the Emirates Investment Authority (EIA), the main shareholder in etisalat group, was briefed on the group's plans to expand digital infrastructure and develop projects designed to support the country's growing AI ambitions.

The project will include the development of diverse international routes to improve connectivity efficiency and reliability while providing advanced, low-latency performance.

Sheikh Mansour said investment in digital infrastructure is a fundamental pillar for supporting emerging technologies and enabling a knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy.

"AI is a central pillar in our development journey moving forward and developing our digital capabilities creates the ecosystem needed to harness its potential and ensure that every institution in this country, public and private, are empowered to build and innovate with AI," he said.

He added that the UAE's ambition goes beyond keeping pace with technological change, with the country seeking to contribute actively to the development of advanced technologies.

New strategy

The announcement coincides with the launch of etisalat's 50th anniversary celebrations, during which the group unveiled its new vision to become a leading AI-powered and AI-enabling telecommunications company under the "etisalat" name.

The infrastructure project is the group's first major commitment under its new strategy, which is built around four business engines: telecommunications, AI and business solutions, infrastructure, and fintech.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of etisalat group, said the project reflects the UAE's ambition not only to adopt AI but also to build and govern it.

"Moving international connectivity from 20 terabits per second to more than 500 is a strategic step to address the growing challenges facing global data processing and data flow, particularly given the tremendous advancements in AI," Alzaabi said.

He said the expanded infrastructure will support UAE AI campuses, global cloud providers, and the group's operations and customers across its markets.

The diversified routes and low-latency design are expected to make the UAE's connections to the global digital economy faster, more direct and resilient, while supporting the country's digital sovereignty.

Etisalat group operates across 38 countries and serves more than 250 million subscribers, giving the project a reach beyond the UAE and connecting national infrastructure with the global digital ecosystem.

The project also supports the UAE's ambition to establish itself as a global hub for advanced technology and AI, while enabling public and private institutions to deploy AI at scale.