Etihad Rail's Liwa, Zayed City passenger train stations to open on November 30

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed directs that the operating date be brought forward to coincide with the start of the events and festivals season in the Al Dhafra region

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 8:02 PM UPDATED: Wed 22 Jul 2026, 8:39 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The operating date of Zayed City and Liwa Etihad Rail passenger train stations has been brought up by one month to November 30, 2026.

This comes as the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a delegation from Etihad Rail, and directed that the stations be opened sooner, to coincide with the start of the festival season in that region.

Recommended For You

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

US completes 10th wave of Iran strikes, issues 'worldwide caution' alert for citizens

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Lebanese army deploys in southern town after Israeli withdrawal; Aoun to meet Trump

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

Kuwait, Bahrain deal with Iranian attacks; Trump meets with Lebanese President

 

The train will facilitate movement among visitors to Al Dhafra during this period, which is marked by events and festivities every year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

When will the Etihad Rail stations open?

Here is a timeline on when stations are expected to open across the UAE:

Abu Dhabi, Fujairah stations: June 30, 2026

Dubai, Al Dhaid stations: September 30, 2026

Zayed City, Liwa stations: November 30, 2026

Other Al Dhafra stations: December 20, 2026

Sharjah station: March 30, 2027

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Kuwait says several power, water desalination plants attacked; fires extinguished

2

Allowing Iran to control Strait of Hormuz is 'dangerous precedent', warns Rubio

3

Jordan intercepts 3 missiles from Iran; no injuries

4

Indian passport services in UAE outsourced to AlHind Tours and Travels from July 22

5

Saudi Arabia launches 90-day multiple entry Umrah visa with 1-year validity