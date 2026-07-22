Etihad Rail's Liwa, Zayed City passenger train stations to open on November 30

The operating date of Zayed City and Liwa Etihad Rail passenger train stations has been brought up by one month to November 30, 2026.

This comes as the Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received a delegation from Etihad Rail, and directed that the stations be opened sooner, to coincide with the start of the festival season in that region.

The train will facilitate movement among visitors to Al Dhafra during this period, which is marked by events and festivities every year.

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When will the Etihad Rail stations open?

Here is a timeline on when stations are expected to open across the UAE:

Abu Dhabi, Fujairah stations: June 30, 2026

Dubai, Al Dhaid stations: September 30, 2026

Zayed City, Liwa stations: November 30, 2026

Other Al Dhafra stations: December 20, 2026

Sharjah station: March 30, 2027