Etihad Rail: Meet UAE resident using train daily to go to work in Abu Dhabi

For Abdulrahman Al Zaabi, an Emirati offshore worker residing in Kalba, the launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger service was not just a historic milestone for the UAE, it was a life-changing event that perfectly aligned with his work schedule.

Al Zaabi was among the first passengers to board the inaugural 5.34am train from Fujairah on Tuesday, June 30, heading to Abu Dhabi. His destination was Al Bateen Executive Airport, where a 9am flight awaited to take him to his offshore work site.

“Before the train, I used to drive for three hours. Sometimes, I would be delayed even further due to traffic, heavy fog, or accidents,” Al Zaabi told Khaleej Times. “I would arrive home exhausted, often right before sunset. The journey was filled with anxiety about missing my flight sometimes, I would even travel a day early and sleep in Abu Dhabi just to ensure I make it on time.”

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That stressful routine is now a thing of the past. Arriving at the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi at 7.16am well ahead of his 9am flight, Al Zaabi described the 1-hour and 40-minute journey as “a laser-fast experience” that brought cities closer together.

New era for UAE travel

Al Zaabi’s experience is precisely the kind of transformation that Etihad Rail was designed to deliver. The UAE’s national passenger rail network launched its inaugural service on June 30, 2026, connecting the Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi to Al Hilal City station in Fujairah, a route that covers the breadth of the country in just 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The fleet comprises 13 trains, each capable of reaching speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour and accommodating up to 400 passengers. Tickets on the Abu Dhabi–Fujairah route start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class and can be booked through the Etihad Rail app and website.

The service, which saw over 10,000 tickets sold on its first day alone, is part of a broader national vision that will eventually span 900 kilometres and link 11 cities and towns across all seven emirates.

The network is set to expand in phases. Dubai and Al Dhaid stations are scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by Al Dhafra region stations on December 30, 2026, and Sharjah station on March 30, 2027.

Stress-free commute

For Al Zaabi, the seamless transition from the train to the airport further highlighted the efficiency of the new system. A quick 15-minute taxi ride from the station to Al Bateen Airport cost him just Dh35, a fraction of what he used to spend on petrol for the long drive from Kalba.

But the true value of the journey, he said, was the peace of mind it offered. “I arrived at work feeling completely refreshed, full of positive energy, no pain, no headaches, no fatigue from driving, and no stress from the roads,” he said.

“The ride was incredibly enjoyable. I had my laptop open, finishing up some work using the onboard Wi-Fi. The food served was delicious and varied, and the scenic views along the way were beautiful.”

The train’s onboard amenities, including Wi-Fi, power outlets at every seat, overhead storage, and complimentary dining, are designed to turn travel time into productive or restful time, a feature that resonated strongly with Al Zaabi.

Inspiring colleagues and planning ahead

Al Zaabi’s positive review of the inaugural trip has already sparked excitement among his colleagues at the offshore work site. “Everyone at work is eager to try it,” he shared. “They told me, ‘Abdulrahman, you were the first to try it and you praised it so much. Now, they are all waiting for the stations in Sharjah and Dubai to open.”

Convinced that this is the future of his weekly commute, Al Zaabi has already secured his tickets for upcoming trips. “I have already booked my next journeys and organised my entire schedule around the train,” he confirmed, adding that three daily departures from Abu Dhabi at 9am, around noon, and at 6pm offer him the flexibility to plan around his flight schedule.

More family time

Beyond the convenience of his work commute, the most significant impact of Etihad Rail for Al Zaabi is the time it gives back to his family.

“This joy isn’t just for me; it’s for my children, my home, for everyone,” he explained. “Now, I will be having lunch at home. I won’t be returning exhausted. I will have the afternoon and evening to take my kids out and spend quality time with them.”

He also spoke of the broader benefits the rail network will bring to all residents, from the elderly travelling to hospitals to families making day trips across the country. “The train is easy getting on and off, taxis and buses are available outside. It is something wonderful, something great,” he said.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the UAE leadership, particularly Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Al Zaabi concluded: “This is a tremendous blessing for the UAE. We are so happy and proud to be born in this land. Thank you, our leaders, for providing us with everything.”