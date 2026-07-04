Etihad Rail ticket prices: 50% off for kids, refund on cancellation

As the UAE's first passenger train flagged off earlier this week with massive fanfare, residents have been showing great interest in travelling on the Etihad Rail.

With over 10,000 tickets sold ahead of its launch itself, Etihad Rail has clarified the policy of ticket pricing in a passenger charter on its website. According to this charter, children and seniors can travel at discounted rates.

Standard rates apply to adults between the ages of 18 and 59. Currently, tickets for adults are being sold at a 50 per cent launch discount. A search by Khaleej Times showed Comfort Class seats from Dh55 and Premium Class seats from Dh120.

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For children under 17, a fifty per cent discount will be applicable on the standard ticker price. Children under the age of 14 are required to travel with an adult.

Infants, who are under two years old, will be allowed to travel free of charge if seated in the lap of an accompanying adult. If the adult wishes to have a separate seat for the infant, they must purchase a 'child ticket'.

Those above the age of 60 will also be travelling on the Etihad Rail at a discounted rate. They will pay 20 per cent less than the standard ticket price. However, officials may request for relevant ID proof to validate a person's age.

Ticket cancellation, refund policy

The charter also clarifies what a passenger can do in case of ticket change or cancellation.

If a passenger wishes to cancel their ticket, they can simply do so through the Etihad Rail app or the official website under 'My Bookings'. They can also call the contact centre or use a ticket vending machine at any Etihad Rail station to cancel their ticket.

Here is the refund policy on cancellation, as per ticket class:

Saver: Non-refundable.

Value: Non-refundable.

Flex: A full refund is available for cancellations made more than 24 hours before departure. Cancellations made within 24 hours are subject to a 30 per cent cancellation fee. No refund is available for no-shows.

Changing a ticket

If a passenger wishes to change their ticket, they can use the app, website, vending machine or get in touch with the contact centre for the same.

Travellers cannot change the travel route, including the origin or destination stations, regardless of ticket fare.

The changes a passenger can make to their ticket will depend on the ticket class they have purchased:

Saver: No changes permitted.

Value: Unlimited free date and time changes are permitted up to 72 hours before scheduled departure time, subject to any fare difference. Further changes incur a Dh20 fee, plus any fare difference.

Flex: Unlimited date and time changes are permitted before the scheduled departure time and up to 30 minutes after, subject to any applicable fare difference. Route changes are not permitted for any fare type.

Once the change is confirmed, a new ticket will be issued, and the original ticket will no longer be valid.