Etihad Rail sees strong demand as residents return from summer holidays

Demand for Etihad Rail passenger services is surging as residents return from their summer holidays, with passengers describing full trains, smooth journeys and a comfortable alternative to travelling by road between the emirates.

Azza Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Rail, said more than 100,000 tickets had been sold since introductory services began between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in June.

“We have seen extraordinary levels of demand from the full breadth of Etihad Rail’s customers, including families and commuters,” Al Suwaidi said. “With the upcoming opening of Dubai station and the official launch of the expanded network on September 30, the exceptional early enthusiasm for rail will see even greater numbers of people start to integrate rail into their daily lives.”

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Passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah said the service had been particularly useful for family commitments, medical appointments and leisure trips, while praising the organisation of the stations and the comfort of the journey.

For Shaima Al Hammoudi, the train provided a practical solution when her five-year-old daughter, Razan Al Marashida, had a medical appointment at Healthpoint Hospital in Abu Dhabi. Originally from Kalba, Shaima said the appointment could not be postponed, while the child’s father was unable to take leave from work.

She booked the train and travelled to Abu Dhabi with her daughter, returning to Kalba on the same day.

“The journey was excellent,” she said. “The food was very tasty, and there were different options, including a children’s menu for my daughter. Everything was on time, and there were many families on board. It was a source of pride.”

Another passenger, Nada, travelled on August 21 from Mohamed bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi to Fujairah. She said the journey took approximately one-and-a-half hours and was comfortable from the moment she arrived at the station.

“Entry and registration procedures were easy and quick, and the staff were very kind and welcoming,” she said. “Their service reflected authentic Emirati values, both inside the station and on the train. It was a beautiful and comfortable experience, and I loved the ease, organisation and hospitality. I will definitely repeat it.”

Nada added that demand was already high, saying the train was “packed” and that she had found it difficult to secure a ticket.

Mohammed, another UAE passenger, also travelled from Mohamed bin Zayed City to Fujairah. He booked a Comfort-class seat and said he was impressed by the journey, the onboard meal and the punctuality of the service.

“The seat was comfortable, the food was good and the chocolate was delicious,” he said. “The train was on time, and the station was well organised. It was a very enjoyable experience, and I will definitely try it again.”

He said that on the previous Monday, the train had been full, reflecting the growing interest in the service as the holiday season draws to a close.

With Dubai station set to join the network and the expanded rail service scheduled for its official launch on September 30, Etihad Rail is preparing for passenger numbers to grow further.

For the families and commuters who have already used the service, the early response suggests that rail travel is moving beyond a novel experience and becoming part of the UAE’s everyday transport network.