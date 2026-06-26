Dh10 bus shuttle, rental car desk: Etihad Rail sets up onward travel for passengers

A look at how Etihad Rail is connecting its first stations to the rest of the city, from shuttle buses to rental car desks

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 26 Jun 2026, 6:00 AM
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Etihad Rail is moving to make sure the journey doesn't end at the platform. A Dh10 shuttle bus service will connect Mohamed bin Zayed City station to key points across the capital, including Adnoc's headquarters on Corniche Road West, the Adnec Centre and Reem Mall, bookable through the Etihad Rail app and website.

At the other end of the route, Fujairah station will open with a rental car desk from day one, alongside taxi ranks, e-hailing pick-up points and bus connections, according to Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial, Etihad Rail Mobility. More rental car partners are expected to be announced across the wider network soon.

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Speaking at the carrier's first passenger media briefing, Almansoori said Etihad Rail is coordinating directly with public transport authorities on bus and taxi scheduling around train arrivals and departures, so passengers without their own car at either end aren't left stranded.

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The push extends to tourism planning too.

Discussions are already under way with tourism authorities on bundled train-and-hotel packages, Almansoori said, describing it as inevitable rather than optional: "It's not an option. It's a must."

In the meantime, station staff are being briefed to recommend restaurants and activities to passengers with a few spare hours before their return journey.

The onward-travel push comes as the network has also created new station roles, including station host and station master positions, and as Etihad Rail eyes wider economic spillover, including early interest from businesses looking to build retail and restaurants near the new stations.

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