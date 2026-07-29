Live in Fujairah, work in Abu Dhabi: Etihad Rail helps residents cut weekly commute

The launch of the Etihad Rail passenger service on June 30, 2026, has marked a new era in UAE transportation, significantly altering the daily lives of residents.

The inaugural route, connecting Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Fujairah’s Al Hilal City station, completes the journey in just one hour and 45 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 200kph.

Game-changer for UAE commuters

For Amna, a petroleum geosciences student at the University of Sharjah, the prospect of an internship at International Resources Holding (IRH) in Abu Dhabi was a dream come true. The opportunity to gain hands-on experience in exploration and mining was exactly what she needed to kickstart her career. However, this dream came with a challenge of a six-hour round trip from her home in Dibba Al Fujairah.

“I was incredibly happy about the opportunity because it adds practical experience in my field of specialisation,” Amna shared. “But at the same time, I felt anxious because the training location was far from our home in Dibba Al Fujairah.”

The weekly commute was a significant burden, not just for Amna, but for her father, who had to drive her back and forth every weekend. “The journey was a challenge in itself, especially since the distance was almost six hours round trip, and it was difficult for my father to pick me up and drop me off every weekend,” she recalled. Despite the gruelling schedule, Amna remained determined, believing that every problem had a solution.

Her solution arrived just one week into her internship, with the launch of the Etihad Rail passenger service.

“After just one week of starting my training, Etihad Rail opened, and it felt like an answer to a prayer I had been hoping for,” Amna said. “The journey became easier and more comfortable, and the long road was no longer the obstacle I feared.”

Amna’s story is not an isolated one. Alya, who works in Abu Dhabi and makes the weekly journey back to her family in Fujairah, knows the toll that long-distance driving once took on her weekends all too well. “The weekly trip used to eat into a large part of my weekend holiday,” she said. “Today, I sometimes even take the early Monday morning Etihad Rail train and go straight to work.”

What used to be hours of driving fatigue has been transformed into productive, restful travel time. “The exhaustion of driving long distances I now spend it in two hours of comfort, enjoying the journey, and I arrive at my family’s home with energy to continue the rest of my day in ease,” Alya explained. “It saves time, effort, and the hardship of the road the traffic and everything else.”

For both women, the service represents something far greater than a transport upgrade. It is a reclaiming of time, energy, and quality of life. Alya was also quick to express her gratitude for the broader vision behind the project. “I would like to thank our country, which always strives to make everything easier for us, and our wise leadership,” she said.

Connecting opportunities across emirates

For commuters like Amna and Alya, the service is more than just a faster travel option it represents a profound shift in work-life balance and accessibility. “Now, I use Etihad Rail weekly for my commutes between Dibba Al Fujairah and Abu Dhabi, and it has become part of my routine,” Amna said. “Besides saving me time and effort, it has given me comfort and safety, making my practical training experience easier and more beautiful.”

The passenger trains, designed to accommodate up to 400 passengers, offer a modern travel experience with guaranteed seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, and dedicated luggage storage .

With introductory fares starting at Dh55 for Comfort Class and Dh120 for Premium Class, the service has proven both accessible and highly popular among residents.

By drastically reducing travel times between emirates what was once a three-hour drive each way is now a 105-minute train ride Etihad Rail is effectively shrinking the commuter belt, allowing residents to live in quieter, more affordable areas like Fujairah while pursuing careers in major economic hubs such as Abu Dhabi.

The early morning Monday service that Alya now uses is a telling illustration of just how seamlessly the train has been absorbed into the rhythms of working life across the UAE.

“Sometimes the simplest solutions are the ones that completely change our day,” Amna reflected. “For me, Etihad Rail was more than just a means of transportation; it was a bridge that connected me to an important opportunity in my academic and professional journey.”

As Etihad Rail continues its phased rollout with Dubai and Al Dhaid joining the network in September 2026, followed by Al Dhafra in December, and Sharjah in March 2027 more residents across the UAE will undoubtedly share the experiences.