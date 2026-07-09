Etihad Rail passengers get up to 25% off on Fujairah hotels; full list of offers

Besides discounts on stays, visitors can enjoy offers on spa treatments, food and beverages, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 3:01 PM
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Etihad Rail's passenger service offers more than affordable travel. Along with discounted ticket prices and connectivity across the UAE, passengers can get up to 25 per cent off stays and other discounts at selected Fujairah hotels.

Fujairah Tourism launched these offers with hotels across the emirate. Passengers can redeem discounts on accommodation, dining, and recreational facilities by showing a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival.

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The offers coincide with the launch of the first phase of Etihad Rail Passenger Services. Fares start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class for journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Besides discounts on hotel stays, visitors can enjoy offers on spa treatments, food and beverages, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, beach and pool access, and other hotel facilities.

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Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort Fujairah offers 25 per cent off stays with breakfast, plus 25 per cent discounts on food, beverages, and spa treatments. InterContinental Fujairah Resort also provides 25 per cent discounts on room bookings and dining. Here is the list of hotels in Fujairah offering the discounts:

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City

  1. Special discounts & exclusive benefits

  2. 20% off on room rates*

  3. Up to 2 children below 12 years stay & dine free on Deluxe Room or Suite

  4. 20% off on food & beverage outlets (excluding in-room dining)

  5. 20% off on spa treatments

  6. Complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability)

  7. Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)

Albahar Hotel & Resort

  1. 20% discount on hotel room booking & Food and Beverage

  2. Special discounts on pool & Beach Access

  3. Offer valid until 31 August 2026, subject to availability

Royal M Hotel by Gewan Fujairah

  1. 15% discount on the Best Available Room Rate

  2. 20% discount on lunch and dinner at our restaurants

  3. Complimentary access to the swimming pool, gymnasium, Jacuzzi, and sauna for guests staying with room reservations

  4. 20% discount on access to the above hotel facilities for Etihad Rail walk-in guests, subject to the hotel's terms and conditions

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

  1. 15% discount on hotel room bookings

  2. 15% discount on lunch and dinner meals

Fujairah Rotana Hotel Resort & Spa

  1. 20% discount for the below

  2. Hotel room bookings

  3. Lunch and dinner meals

  4. Access to hotel facilities, in accordance with the hotel's policies

Miramar Al Aqah Beach Hotel & Resort

  1. 10% discount on the best available rate

  2. 10% discount on Food and Beverage consumption

Le meridien al aqah beach resort fujairah

  1. 25% off on hotel stay with breakfast rate

  2. 25% off Food & Beverage, and Spa treatments at Spa Al Aqah

Radisson Blu Resort

  1. 25% off 25% discount on hotel room bookings on best available rate

  2. 25% discount on food and beverage

City Tower Hotel

  1. 25% discount on hotel room bookings

  2. 25% discount on lunch and dinner meals and access to hotel facilities

Dibba Mountain Park Resort

  1. 20% discount on hotel room bookings

  2. 15% off Food & Beverage

Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel

  1. 25% discount on hotel room bookings, not valid during public holidays.

InterContinental® Fujairah Resort

  1. 25% discount on hotel room booking

  2. 25% discount on food and Beverage

Royal Beach Hotel & Resort

  1. 10% discount on hotel room booking

  2. 10% discount on food and beverage

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