Etihad Rail passengers get up to 25% off on Fujairah hotels; full list of offers

Etihad Rail's passenger service offers more than affordable travel. Along with discounted ticket prices and connectivity across the UAE, passengers can get up to 25 per cent off stays and other discounts at selected Fujairah hotels.

Fujairah Tourism launched these offers with hotels across the emirate. Passengers can redeem discounts on accommodation, dining, and recreational facilities by showing a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival.

The offers coincide with the launch of the first phase of Etihad Rail Passenger Services. Fares start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class for journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Besides discounts on hotel stays, visitors can enjoy offers on spa treatments, food and beverages, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, beach and pool access, and other hotel facilities.

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Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort Fujairah offers 25 per cent off stays with breakfast, plus 25 per cent discounts on food, beverages, and spa treatments. InterContinental Fujairah Resort also provides 25 per cent discounts on room bookings and dining. Here is the list of hotels in Fujairah offering the discounts:

DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City

Special discounts & exclusive benefits 20% off on room rates* Up to 2 children below 12 years stay & dine free on Deluxe Room or Suite 20% off on food & beverage outlets (excluding in-room dining) 20% off on spa treatments Complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability) Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)

Albahar Hotel & Resort

20% discount on hotel room booking & Food and Beverage Special discounts on pool & Beach Access Offer valid until 31 August 2026, subject to availability

Royal M Hotel by Gewan Fujairah

15% discount on the Best Available Room Rate 20% discount on lunch and dinner at our restaurants Complimentary access to the swimming pool, gymnasium, Jacuzzi, and sauna for guests staying with room reservations 20% discount on access to the above hotel facilities for Etihad Rail walk-in guests, subject to the hotel's terms and conditions

Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

15% discount on hotel room bookings 15% discount on lunch and dinner meals

Fujairah Rotana Hotel Resort & Spa

20% discount for the below Hotel room bookings Lunch and dinner meals Access to hotel facilities, in accordance with the hotel's policies

Miramar Al Aqah Beach Hotel & Resort

10% discount on the best available rate 10% discount on Food and Beverage consumption

Le meridien al aqah beach resort fujairah

25% off on hotel stay with breakfast rate 25% off Food & Beverage, and Spa treatments at Spa Al Aqah

Radisson Blu Resort

25% off 25% discount on hotel room bookings on best available rate 25% discount on food and beverage

City Tower Hotel

25% discount on hotel room bookings 25% discount on lunch and dinner meals and access to hotel facilities

Dibba Mountain Park Resort

20% discount on hotel room bookings 15% off Food & Beverage

Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel

25% discount on hotel room bookings, not valid during public holidays.

InterContinental® Fujairah Resort

25% discount on hotel room booking 25% discount on food and Beverage

Royal Beach Hotel & Resort