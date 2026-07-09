Etihad Rail passengers get up to 25% off on Fujairah hotels; full list of offers
Besides discounts on stays, visitors can enjoy offers on spa treatments, food and beverages, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out
- PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 3:01 PM
Etihad Rail's passenger service offers more than affordable travel. Along with discounted ticket prices and connectivity across the UAE, passengers can get up to 25 per cent off stays and other discounts at selected Fujairah hotels.
Fujairah Tourism launched these offers with hotels across the emirate. Passengers can redeem discounts on accommodation, dining, and recreational facilities by showing a valid Etihad Rail ticket upon arrival.
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The offers coincide with the launch of the first phase of Etihad Rail Passenger Services. Fares start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class for journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. Besides discounts on hotel stays, visitors can enjoy offers on spa treatments, food and beverages, room upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, beach and pool access, and other hotel facilities.
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Le Meridien Al Aqah Beach Resort Fujairah offers 25 per cent off stays with breakfast, plus 25 per cent discounts on food, beverages, and spa treatments. InterContinental Fujairah Resort also provides 25 per cent discounts on room bookings and dining. Here is the list of hotels in Fujairah offering the discounts:
DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City
Special discounts & exclusive benefits
20% off on room rates*
Up to 2 children below 12 years stay & dine free on Deluxe Room or Suite
20% off on food & beverage outlets (excluding in-room dining)
20% off on spa treatments
Complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability)
Early check-in & late check-out (subject to availability)
Albahar Hotel & Resort
20% discount on hotel room booking & Food and Beverage
Special discounts on pool & Beach Access
Offer valid until 31 August 2026, subject to availability
Royal M Hotel by Gewan Fujairah
15% discount on the Best Available Room Rate
20% discount on lunch and dinner at our restaurants
Complimentary access to the swimming pool, gymnasium, Jacuzzi, and sauna for guests staying with room reservations
20% discount on access to the above hotel facilities for Etihad Rail walk-in guests, subject to the hotel's terms and conditions
Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort
15% discount on hotel room bookings
15% discount on lunch and dinner meals
Fujairah Rotana Hotel Resort & Spa
20% discount for the below
Hotel room bookings
Lunch and dinner meals
Access to hotel facilities, in accordance with the hotel's policies
Miramar Al Aqah Beach Hotel & Resort
10% discount on the best available rate
10% discount on Food and Beverage consumption
Le meridien al aqah beach resort fujairah
25% off on hotel stay with breakfast rate
25% off Food & Beverage, and Spa treatments at Spa Al Aqah
Radisson Blu Resort
25% off 25% discount on hotel room bookings on best available rate
25% discount on food and beverage
City Tower Hotel
25% discount on hotel room bookings
25% discount on lunch and dinner meals and access to hotel facilities
Dibba Mountain Park Resort
20% discount on hotel room bookings
15% off Food & Beverage
Mirage Bab Al Bahr Hotel
25% discount on hotel room bookings, not valid during public holidays.
InterContinental® Fujairah Resort
25% discount on hotel room booking
25% discount on food and Beverage
Royal Beach Hotel & Resort
10% discount on hotel room booking
10% discount on food and beverage