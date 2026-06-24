Etihad Rail passenger trains: Which ticket should you book? Saver, Value and Flex explained

Booking a seat on Etihad Rail’s first passenger service will come with choices similar to those travellers are used to when booking flights or long-distance transport: Fare tiers, flexible tickets and premium options.

For the inaugural Abu Dhabi-Fujairah route, which rolls out on June 30, introductory fares start from Dh55 in Comfort Class and Dh120 in Premium Class, with multiple ticket options depending on the level of flexibility passengers need. Infants under the age of two travel for free on their guardians’ laps, while children aged 2 to 17 and seniors aged over 60 get discounted rates.

According to Etihad Rail’s passenger service FAQs, the introductory fares have been designed to encourage people to experience passenger rail during its initial rollout. This pricing programme will be available for a limited period, with any future changes to be “communicated clearly and transparently to customers in advance”.

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Saver, Value and Flex fares

Passengers can choose from three fare options: Saver, Value and Flex.

Saver is the lowest fare and is aimed at passengers with fixed travel plans. According to the booking page, seats under this fare will be assigned automatically, changes are not permitted and tickets are non-refundable.

Value includes complimentary seat selection and ticket changes. On the booking page, this option was shown at an additional Dh10 over the Saver fare and was marked as recommended. However, it remains non-refundable.

Flex offers the greatest flexibility, including complimentary seat selection, ticket changes and refunds. On the booking page, this option was shown at an additional Dh20 over the Saver fare.

How far in advance can customers book tickets?

Customers can book tickets up to four weeks before their journey.

Tickets for Abu Dhabi-Fujairah services are now on sale through the Etihad Rail app and dedicated booking website. Tickets for additional destinations will be released in line with the phased rollout of services.

Two classes of travel

Comfort offers a “modern, comfortable travel experience” with guaranteed seating, Wi-Fi, power at every seat and generous luggage space.

Premium offers an “enhanced travel experience”, with wider seats and complimentary refreshments.

What passengers get onboard

Every journey includes guaranteed seating, Wi-Fi and power at every seat, within a “calm and spacious environment”.

Etihad Rail said journeys are designed to help people make better use of their time, “whether to work, relax or switch off”.

Affordable travel

The operator said its ambition is for passenger rail to remain an “affordable and attractive transport option” for residents and visitors, with ticketing options that reflect different needs and circumstances.

Etihad Rail said the introductory pricing programme is designed to support the initial introduction of services.

According to the FAQs, pricing will progressively transition towards “a more advanced fare structure” and, eventually, a broader fare framework.

As the network expands and passenger demand develops, the company said it will continue to review its fare structure to ensure it reflects customer needs, market conditions and the quality of service provided.

More routes to follow

Passenger services begin between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30.

From September 30, the network will expand to include Dubai and Al Dhaid. Services will extend to Al Dhafra stations from December 30, before expanding further to Sharjah from March 30, 2027.