Etihad Rail passenger trains: Ticket booking opens with 50% discount; fares from Dh55

It is official: UAE residents and visitors can now go online and book an inter-emirate passenger train journey.

Etihad Rail has opened bookings for its Abu Dhabi-Fujairah service, which begins on June 30, with fares on the website showing a 50 per cent launch discount. A search by Khaleej Times showed Comfort Class seats from Dh55 and Premium Class seats from Dh120, with three direct trains displayed in each direction.

The route is the first step in a passenger rail network that will later add Dubai, Al Dhaid, Al Dhafra and Sharjah stations. And the network may not stop there. In the next phase of the project, feasibility studies will look at taking passenger rail to additional emirates, moving the UAE closer to a fully connected national transport system where more residents can travel between cities by train.

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Here is how the service works, when services begin across the emirates and what passengers can expect at the stations and onboard.

When will UAE passenger rail services begin?

Passenger rail services between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will begin on June 30, 2026, as part of an introductory operational phase.

The UAE passenger rail network is set to officially launch on September 30, 2026.

Are bookings open?

Yes. Customers can book journeys and buy tickets through the Etihad Rail mobile application and official website.

The Etihad Rail website now shows booking options for travel between Abu Dhabi Station and Fujairah Station.

Is there a launch offer?

Yes. The Etihad Rail website shows a 50 per cent discount on fares between Abu Dhabi Station and Fujairah Station.

The website banner also refers to a 50 per cent offer to begin round trips between Abu Dhabi Station and Fujairah Station from June 30.

How much do tickets cost?

A booking search on the Etihad Rail website showed Comfort Class fares reduced from Dh109 to Dh55, and Premium Class fares reduced from Dh239 to Dh120.

The website says passengers can choose the fare option that gives them the flexibility and value that best suit their needs.

Is there a route map?

Yes. Etihad Rail’s website shows a route map of the passenger rail network:

What are the train timings from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah?

A booking search for Abu Dhabi Station to Fujairah Station showed three direct outbound services on Wednesday, July 1.

The first train departs Abu Dhabi Station at 8.19am. Two other direct services were displayed for the same day: 1.53pm and 6.39pm.

What are the train timings from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi?

The Etihad Rail booking website also showed three direct services from Fujairah Station to Abu Dhabi Station on June 30.

The first train departs Fujairah Station at 5.34am. Two other direct services were displayed for the same day: 10.59am and 5.28pm.

How long will the journey take?

According to the official press release, the introductory passenger rail service between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will cut the journey time to 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Which stations will open first?

June 30: Passenger services begin between Abu Dhabi Station and Fujairah Station.

September 30: Dubai Train Station and Al Dhaid Train Station open with the official launch.

December 30: Stations in Al Dhafra open.

March 30, 2027: Sharjah Train Station opens, completing the route.

Where is Abu Dhabi Station located and what are the timings?

Abu Dhabi Station is located in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, ME10, Abu Dhabi.

The station will be open Monday to Sunday from 5am to 11pm.

What about the Fujairah station?

Fujairah Station is located in Al Hilal City, Fujairah.

The station will also be open Monday to Sunday from 5am to 11pm.

What facilities are available at the stations?

Amenities listed include a ticket vending machine, car park, prayer room, information and support, waiting area, first aid room, family waiting area, pick-up and drop-off area, toilets, retail outlet, food and beverage outlets, taxi/e-hailing area and bus stop.

The floor plan also shows a ticket and assistance counter, coffee shop, convenience store, lifts, escalators, gatelines, benches on the concourse, waiting areas, toilets, a police hub/medical centre, entrances and exits, and access to and from the platform.

What can passengers expect onboard?

Etihad Rail says passengers can expect a comfortable, reliable and easy way to travel across the UAE, with guaranteed seating, onboard Wi-Fi and amenities designed to make journeys more enjoyable.

The passenger rail fleet comprises 13 trains, each with a capacity of up to 400 passengers.