Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Imagine leaving your home in Abu Dhabi, hopping on an Etihad Rail passenger train, transferring to the Metro, and continuing by taxi to reach a meeting in Dubai, all without juggling tickets or multiple apps. That future could become a reality as soon as next year, as Etihad Rail partners with multiple companies to create a fully integrated, multimodal transport network.

Launching in 2026, Etihad Rail’s passenger service will connect 11 cities and regions across different emirates, with trains carrying up to 400 passengers at speeds of up to 200km/h. By 2030, annual ridership is expected to reach 36.5 million.

Journey planning

The UAE’s railway operator has signed an agreement with United Trans and Via to integrate rail services on journey planning app Citymapper. In an announcement made Wednesday, the three entities said the partnership will make public transportation “more accessible and attractive”.

“Passengers will be able to plan seamless, multimodal journeys that combine Etihad Rail services with metro, bus, on-demand transit, and micromobility, all in a single, intuitive app. Citymapper will provide real-time information, optimised routing, and fare visibility, empowering riders to compare options, reduce transfer times, and choose the most efficient way to travel,” the announcement said.

The collaboration also explores how to complement rail with flexible, affordable first- and last-mile services, ensuring surrounding communities and employment hubs have reliable access to rail without relying on private cars, reducing congestion, improving connectivity, and encouraging sustainable travel behaviour.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility, said the agreement will help deliver a “seamless travel experience that positions rail as the backbone of the UAE’s public transport network”.

Ride-hailing

Another agreement, signed with technology company Yango Group, sets out a framework to integrate first- and last-mile ride-hailing solutions into the passenger rail journey.

Announced during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition, the agreement will see both entities collaborate on operational alignment at and around Etihad Rail stations, supporting clear passenger pick-up and drop-off points, streamlining vehicle entry and exit, and introducing peak-hour traffic management strategies to reduce congestion.

A second phase will enable passengers to plan and book complete journeys, such as purchasing rail tickets through the Yango app or reserving rides directly through Etihad Rail’s digital channels.

Dubai Taxi

Yet another agreement with Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) will provide integrated transport services at Etihad Rail stations in Dubai. The agreement leverages Dubai Taxi’s fleet of taxis, limousines, and buses and includes plans to manage congestion and ensure smooth passenger flow.

Through DTC’s partnership with shared mobility platform Bolt, passengers can seamlessly book taxis and limousines directly via the Bolt app. Etihad Rail will identify and facilitate the most suitable station sites for vehicle line-ups, customer loading, and smooth transport flow.

During the agreement signing, Alsuwaidi said: “Together with our partners, we are building a smart and sustainable ecosystem that improves operational efficiency and supports the UAE’s vision for a more connected and high-quality future of transport.”