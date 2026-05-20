Etihad Rail passenger train: What the UAE’s new journey looks like from inside

A trip through the Hajar mountains, inside the region’s first rail network, has long been a dream for many UAE residents.

On Tuesday, Khaleej Times was part of a group that got exclusive access to ride a passenger train from Fujairah.

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From travelling through parts of the longest tunnel in the region to making a pit stop at the highest railway bridge in the country, the trip was everything exciting. Here is a blow-by-blow account of everything that happened on the trip.

The station

The iconic cream and grey station can be spotted from a distance. It has a sleek design with long windows and panelling. With its clear signage and ample parking, getting to and from the station is a breeze.

Entrance

As soon as you enter the station, an open-plan space with grey and cream flooring invites you in. It is accessible for people of determination and will have retail options once the station is fully operational.

Ticket

Passengers will be able to book tickets on multiple platforms, including online. At the station, there will be ticket machines that will issue physical or e-passes. Ticket rates have not been revealed yet, but officials have said there will be packages.

Platform

Entry to the inside of the station is through an automated barrier. An escalator takes passengers up to the second floor, which then opens out onto the open-air platform. A screen will display the details of the upcoming trains.

Trains

The trains are sleek and seat 400 passengers. Travelling at speeds of up to 200kmph, the train will take passengers between Dubai and Abu Dhabi in 57 minutes and Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in 105 minutes.

Seats

There are Premium and Comfort classes on the train. The premium class have light grey, wide, reclining seats with a retractable tray table in front of them. The Comfort class, on the other hand, has dark grey seats with moveable hand rests and is arranged in a cluster format. All seats have charging ports and power outlets next to them.

Tunnels

While travelling to and from the Fujairah station, passengers will get to experience nine tunnels which run through the Hajar mountains at a cumulative length of 6.9 kilometres. This is the longest tunnel of its kind in the region.

Luggage

The 900-kilometer rail network has stations close to all major airports in the country. Those travelling with their luggage have a dedicated area in the corner of the carriage to keep their baggage safe. There is overhead luggage space for smaller bags.

Bithna Bridge

During the trip, passengers will pass over the Bithna Bridge, the highest structure within the entire network. Reaching a height of 40 metres, the bridge stretches over 600 metres and gives breathtaking views of the nearby Bithna fort and the green areas surrounding it as the train passes through.