Dubai to Fujairah in a train: UAE minister experiences Etihad Rail’s passenger service

A UAE minister joined top officials of Etihad Rail for a pre-launch journey on the network’s passenger service, travelling from Al Qudra in Dubai to Fujairah. The ride offered a glimpse of how the service, set to begin commercial operations in 2026, will transform travel across the UAE by connecting cities, easing congestion, and linking communities.

The 900-kilometre Etihad Rail network, which will link 11 cities across all seven emirates, is designed to traverse diverse landscapes, including deserts and the Hajar Mountains. This ambitious project aims to provide a scenic and efficient travel experience for passengers.

The passenger service will complement Etihad Rail’s freight operations, which are projected to transport more than 60 million tonnes annually by 2030. The integration of passenger and freight services is expected to enhance the overall efficiency of the UAE's transportation infrastructure.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the rail network would play a transformative role in both passenger and freight transport. “The launch of Etihad Rail’s passenger services is a critical step in expanding and upgrading the UAE’s transport network. It will improve connectivity for residents, support sustainable economic development, and help reduce emissions,” he said.

Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak said the journey marked a key milestone for the network. “This service demonstrates our commitment to an integrated transport system, enhancing connectivity across the UAE and supporting a more sustainable and efficient future of mobility.”

Once operational, the network will link 11 cities, from Al Sila in the west to Fujairah on the east coast. Each train will carry up to 400 passengers, with ridership expected to reach 36.5 million annually by 2030. Trains will run at speeds up to 200km/h, dramatically reducing travel times. Residents can expect to travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in about 57 minutes, to Ruwais in roughly 70 minutes, and to Fujairah in around 105 minutes.

Spanning 900km, Etihad Rail connects major ports including Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, and Ruwais Port, streamlining the movement of goods to industrial zones and export hubs. The network has already strengthened freight logistics and trade capabilities while contributing to the UAE’s net zero emissions target by 2050.