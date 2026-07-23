Etihad Rail's new stations: Al Dhafra residents hope for safer, faster festival route

For years, festival season for families in Liwa and Zayed City means hours behind the wheel. That's about to change.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, has moved up the launch of the Zayed City and Liwa Etihad Rail passenger stations to November 30, 2026, a month ahead of schedule, timed to coincide with Al Dhafra's festival season.

The two stations join a national network that began between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in June, extended to Dubai and Al Dhaid in September, and will reach the remaining Al Dhafra stations in December, with Sharjah completing the eleven-station network in March 2027.

Residents feel seen

Dr Salma Al Mansouri from Liwa, sees both economic and cultural value in the project. "Having a train station changes the economic picture of our region entirely. I expect land and property values around the station to rise, people to start opening small businesses, restaurants, shops and even rental apartments to serve travellers and new visitors. We used to be a region people drove through without stopping much; now it could become a destination in its own right."

Etihad Rail is a major addition for the UAE, especially in linking big and small cities together. It doesn't just make travel between regions easier, it brings people and their experiences closer to each other, and carries Emirati heritage along with it.

"I expect a lot of people to choose it over cars for long trips, because it's more comfortable, easier, and reasonable in terms of cost," she said.

Noura Saeed, from Liwa, says the station is more than just transport.

"This isn't just a transport project, it's an acknowledgment that Zayed City and Liwa are an essential part of the country's mobility map." She added that the real shift will show generationally. "Our kids will see the train as something normal, the same way we see the car. They'll be able to study or work in other cities while staying connected to home."

Safer, easier route to festivities

For festival-goers, the timing carries real weight.

"Every year during the Zayed City Mazayna and the Liwa International Festival, family and friends from Abu Dhabi hesitate to come because of the long drive, especially parents who aren't comfortable driving long distances at night," said Mohammed Matar from Zayed City.

He pointed to a safety dimension often missing from official announcements. "During festival periods, roads get very congested and people drive while being tired or speeding to make it to an event, which raises the risk of accidents. The train removes that pressure entirely."

For Aisha Al Niyadi, a mother from Zayed City, the station changes how her family gathers.

"The long drive really tires me and the kids out. The train, for me, isn't just a means of transport, it's peace of mind."

She highlighted her own mother's experience. "She's long avoided long road trips because sitting in a car for hours affects her back and knees. With the train, she can sit comfortably and move around if she wants, and even travel alone without depending on somebody else every time."