Etihad Rail launches safety campaign ahead of UAE passenger trains in 2026

Etihad Rail has launched a nationwide campaign to prepare residents for how to safely use and move around the UAE’s railway network, as the country gets ready to introduce passenger trains for the first time.

The campaign, built around the message 'safety is care', marks a key step before passenger services begin in 2026 through a phased rollout, the operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network said.

The first visuals released as part of the campaign carry messages such as “Stay clear of the tracks”, “Stand back from the platform edge” and “Make room for others around you”, along with the tagline “We move with care”. The visuals focus on everyday passenger scenarios, including platform safety, boarding areas and movement inside train carriages.

The operator said the campaign will help communities, road users and future passengers understand how to interact safely with the railway environment. It will be rolled out across broadcast, digital and community platforms, reaching audiences across all seven emirates.

According to the company, the campaign takes a behavioural approach rather than relying only on warnings or instructions, recognising that many safety risks arise from moments of inattention or routine.

It said the campaign is grounded in the idea that safety is a shared responsibility between individuals, communities and the wider transport system. Through clear and human messaging, the company said it aims to encourage awareness, positive intervention and safe habits over time.

Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, said: “As we prepare to introduce passenger services across the UAE, it is essential that we build awareness and understanding of how to engage safely with the railway.

“This campaign is about building a culture of care and shared responsibility, ensuring that our communities, our passengers, and our employees all play a role in maintaining the highest safety standards.

“This year, we will be introducing passenger services through a carefully planned, phased approach, designed to ensure that every journey meets our expectations for safety, reliability, and comfort from the very beginning.”

The railway operator said its network has been developed in line with global best practices, with advanced signalling systems, operational protocols and continuous monitoring to ensure safe and efficient operations across the country.

The campaign will also include engagement with schools, local communities and key stakeholders to help embed a long-term culture of rail safety as the network expands, the company said.

The campaign comes as the UAE’s passenger rail project reaches major milestones ahead of its planned 2026 launch. Etihad Rail recently unveiled its first completed passenger station in Fujairah, marking a key step in the rollout of the country’s passenger train network.

Passenger services are expected to begin in phases in 2026. Adhraa Almansoori, Director of Public Policy and Sustainability at Etihad Rail, had earlier said the rollout would be gradual and based on detailed planning.

In the first operational phase, the service will connect Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and extend to Fujairah on the east coast. Almansoori said the initial routes were chosen based on population density, demand and connectivity priorities between the emirates.

Once fully operational, the service is expected to carry around 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.