First Etihad Rail passenger service: Residents make plans to join historic rides

As anticipation builds ahead of the Etihad Rail passenger services launch on June 30, residents across the UAE are already planning how they will be among the first to experience the long-awaited national rail journey, a project set to transform inter-emirate travel.

For many, the new service is more than just a mode of transport; it is a promise of easier connections, reduced travel fatigue, and a new way of experiencing the country.

Among those preparing for the first journeys is Aisha Salem, who sees the rail as a practical and personal lifeline connecting her daily life across emirates. “I will depart from Fujairah Station since it is the closest to me, as I live in the central region of the UAE, and I will travel to Abu Dhabi,” she said. “Most of my siblings and family work in Abu Dhabi, so I believe it will make it easier for me to visit them. And since I have my son with me, it will be more comfortable not having to drive the entire distance.”

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She added that the project could significantly ease movement across the country. “I believe the project will greatly contribute to facilitating the movement of people across the UAE, especially those from the northern regions who work in the cities. It will also reduce traffic congestion and other road-related issues,” she said.

For others, the launch is also an opportunity to turn a routine journey into an experience. Abu Dhabi resident Mira Hassan said she and a friend decided to turn the first train ride into a day out after hearing about the upcoming launch.

“When we heard the news that the rail will start soon, we thought of making it a fun day,” she said. “We’re taking the day off on Tuesday to go from Abu Dhabi all the way to Fujairah and have a staycation day. It will be a different experience.”

“I have never been in a train before, so it will be a fresh new experience,” she added. “As crazy as some might call it, my friends were all in for the plan because we like to do something different and out of the usual from time to time.”

Meanwhile, Omar Al Kaabi, a Sharjah-based university student, said he and his friends have been waiting for the service to open and have already planned their first trip together on launch day.

“I will be traveling to Abu Dhabi with my friends on the first day of the service just to experience it together,” he said. “We’ve been waiting for the rail to open for a long time, so we actually planned this trip as soon as the launch date was announced.” “We just want to feel what it’s like to be on the train for the first time and enjoy the experience together,” he added.

For Prayaga Suresh, a 66-year-old resident of Ajman, the inaugural journey carries a deeper meaning. “We want to be part of history-making,” she said. “Having lived here since 1989 and been awarded the Golden Visa, it’s a privilege as well as a commitment to be part of the nation’s growth story.”

Suresh will be travelling with her husband and has chosen to depart from Fujairah, which is the most convenient station for the couple.

“We are traveling from Fujairah because it’s closer to Ajman, where we live,” she said. The journey comes shortly after the couple completed a nine-day Trans-Siberian railway adventure, making the UAE’s first passenger rail service a fitting next chapter.

“We just returned from a nine-day Trans-Siberian train journey, so the Etihad Rail ride would be the icing on the cake,” she said. “This train ride is not just a journey; it is an experience of a lifetime. We are looking forward to being overwhelmed by the wholesome experience.”

With ticket bookings now open and discounted fares announced, excitement continues to grow as the UAE prepares to welcome its first wave of passengers on a service many say will redefine travel across the country.