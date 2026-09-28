Etihad Rail Dubai bookings now open: Ticket fares, train timings, parking

Bookings for Etihad Rail’s Dubai passenger services are available once again on the operator’s website, with trains set to begin running from September 30.

A fresh Khaleej Times check of the booking platform shows direct services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and Fujairah, with fares starting from Dh39 to Abu Dhabi and Dh29 to Fujairah.

Dubai passengers will travel through Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates, which has access to the Dubai Metro Red Line, bus connections, taxis and ride-hailing services. The station also has 265 parking spaces.

Here is everything passengers need to know about fares, timings and getting to the station.

How much does Dubai to Abu Dhabi cost?

On September 30, Comfort fares from Dubai to Abu Dhabi start at Dh39, while Premium fares start at Dh109.

The booking platform shows five direct services, each taking 1 hour and 4 minutes:

6.14am to 7.18am: Comfort from Dh39; Premium from Dh109

7.14am to 8.18am: Comfort from Dh39; Premium from Dh109

1.14pm to 2.18pm: Comfort from Dh39; Premium from Dh129

5.14pm to 6.18pm: Comfort from Dh39; Premium from Dh109

6.14pm to 7.18pm: Comfort from Dh39; Premium from Dh109

The website also shows a Dh39 starting fare for Dubai-Abu Dhabi journeys on the subsequent dates displayed through October 5.

What about Abu Dhabi to Dubai?

There are also five direct services from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on September 30, all taking 1 hour and 4 minutes.

They are:

6.43am to 7.47am

7.43am to 8.47am

12.43pm to 1.47pm

4.43pm to 5.47pm

5.43pm to 6.47pm

For the services displayed, Comfort fares start at Dh39 and Premium at Dh109.

How much is Dubai to Fujairah?

The booking platform shows one direct service from Dubai to Fujairah on September 30, departing at 1.57pm and arriving at 3.07pm.

The journey takes 1 hour and 10 minutes, with fares starting at:

Comfort: Dh29

Premium: Dh89

However, fares appear to vary by travel date. The booking platform currently shows starting fares of Dh29 on September 30 and October 1, Dh49 on October 2, Dh39 on October 3, and Dh29 again on October 4 and 5.

Passengers should therefore check fares for their chosen travel date on the booking platform rather than assuming the same price applies to every journey.

What about Fujairah to Dubai?

The September 30 Fujairah-to-Dubai service leaves at 11.54am and arrives at 1.04pm.

It is also a direct journey of 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Fares shown for that service start at Dh29 in Comfort and Dh89 in Premium.

Where is the Dubai station?

Passengers will use Dubai Al Yalayis Station, located in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Etihad Rail describes it as its gateway in Dubai, serving passengers travelling between the emirate, Abu Dhabi and other destinations across the UAE.

The station is open Monday to Sunday from 5am to 11pm.

Can passengers take the Dubai Metro?

Yes. Etihad Rail lists Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on the Red Line as the Metro connection for Al Yalayis.

The Metro station is listed as 1,000 metres away, with Etihad Rail saying passengers can use it to continue into Dubai’s public transport network.

The station amenities also specifically list a transfer bridge to the Metro.

The Metro running hours displayed on the Etihad Rail website are 12.05am to 11pm.

What about buses?

The Jumeirah Golf Estate 1 - JGE bus stop is listed as 1.1km from Al Yalayis Station.

The RTA F38 serves the area, with routes shown towards:

Dubai Production City

Dubai Sports City

Passengers are advised to check the latest routes and timings before travelling.

Can passengers take a taxi or book a ride?

Yes. Etihad Rail lists dedicated pick-up and drop-off facilities at the station.

Its website currently provides booking options for Uber, Careem and Hala Taxi.

Passengers who prefer to drive after their train journey can also access Thrifty car rental through the station page.

Is parking available?

Dubai Al Yalayis Station has 265 parking spaces:

260 spaces for regular cars

5 spaces for electric cars

The Etihad Rail website currently lists both half-day and full-day parking at Dh30.

Passengers are advised to check parking availability when booking their train ticket.

What facilities are at the station?

Etihad Rail lists Wi-Fi, parking, Metro access, ticket vending machines, information and support, waiting areas, a family waiting area, a first aid room, retail and food outlets, toilets, a prayer room, pick-up and drop-off facilities, a bus stop, taxi and e-hailing areas, and a transfer bridge to the Metro.

Among the outlets currently displayed on the station page are WHSmith, SHOT and Starbucks.

How do passengers book tickets?

Passengers can use the Etihad Rail website to choose their departure station, destination and travel date.

The booking platform then displays available services with their departure and arrival times, journey duration and starting fares for Comfort and Premium classes, allowing travellers to compare options before booking.