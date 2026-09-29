Etihad Rail Dubai-Abu Dhabi premium tickets sold out on first day of passenger service

If you are still looking to book a trip on Day 1 of Etihad Rail's passenger services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, you might not be able to find the seats you desire as some of the train tickets are now sold out. Premium compartment seats on the train starting from Dubai and bound for Abu Dhabi are all booked, as well as all the tickets on the afternoon service which leaves at 1:14pm.

For those traveling from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, the tickets to the Premium compartment of the 12:43pm service have also been sold out. Those who want to travel on the train on the first day of passenger services, still have the opportunity to book their tickets starting from Dh39. The journey between Dubai and Abu Dhabi will take one hour and four minutes.

There will be a total of 10 services between the two emirates and six journeys between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The trains from Dubai to Abu Dhabi will depart at 6:14, 7:14, 13:14, 17:14 and 18:14. The trains from Abu Dhabi to Dubai will depart at 7:43, 12:43, 16:43 and 17:43 on Wednesday.

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There will be only one service from Dubai to Fujairah and that will leave at 13:57. The total journey will take 1 hour 10 minutes, and the fares start from Dh29.

A spokesperson for Etihad Rail told Khaleej Times that the services between Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to be popular among a wide range of people. “We are expecting this route to be very popular,” said Ameera Alkhlaifi, the Director of Strategy and Growth at Etihad Rail. “It will serve those who want to visit their families, university students as well as employees who regularly commute between the two emirates. It will also enable those who want to travel for tourism.”

Take a trip from Al Dhaid

On Tuesday, it was also announced that the Al Dhaid station will open on September 30, as previously communicated. Those who want to book their tickets from Al Dhaid can do so on the website or the app of Etihad Rail.

The Al Dhaid station serves communities across Sharjah’s central region, offering direct connections to both Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. From Al Dhaid, passengers can reach Fujairah in just 25 minutes, with fares starting from Dh19. The journey to Abu Dhabi takes about one hour and 24 minutes, with fares from Dh69 in Comfort class.