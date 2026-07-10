Etihad Rail day trip: Full guide to journey from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and back

With the UAE's national rail network just ten days old, weekend getaways in the UAE have been transformed. Passenger services are now running three times a day between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah and a day trip to the east coast has never been easier.

From train timings to possible locations to visit, here is everything you need to know for your next getaway in Fujairah.

Tickets

Tickets can be booked online through the official Etihad Rail website, or the Etihad Rail mobile app. Tickets can be booked up to four weeks in advance, giving passengers plenty of time to plan their trips.

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There are three ticket options to choose from: the Saver option offers the lowest fare but allows no changes or refunds are permitted. Seats are automatically allocated.

The Value option gives passengers added flexibility and allows them to change their ticket for free up to 72 hours before departure. After that time frame, it would cost Dh20 for a ticket change. The Flex option allows free changes up to 30 minutes before departure and gives full refund if the ticket is cancelled up to 24 hours before travel.

Digital tickets are issued upon confirmation and physical ticket vending machines are available at stations for those who want a print of it. Introductory ticket fares are priced at Dh55 for Comfort class and Dh120 for Premium class. Children aged 2 to 17 and seniors aged 60 and above receive discounted rates.

Arriving at Abu Dhabi station

Mohamed bin Zayed City, the Etihad Rail station in Abu Dhabi, is about 30km from the city centre. Passengers at the station are greeted by an Emirates Sands display — a stylised 3D map of the planned rail network made from sand from each of the seven emirates.

To get to the station, travelers have various options. For those wanting to drive their cars, free parking is available for ticket holders, along with dedicated bicycle and e-scooter parking. There are also clearly marked taxi drop off and pick up points.

Hafilat bus passes can be purchased from ticket vending machines alongside rail tickets. A Dh10 shuttle service also ferries passengers to and from Reem Mall, Adnoc headquarters, and Adnec but these must be booked when booking the train tickets.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the station at least 20 minutes before departure. Boarding usually opens around 30 minutes before the train leaves. Travelers should have their tickets and Emirates ID — or passports in the case of tourists — ready for inspection. Departure screens will display cabin numbers and boarding times.

Train timings

Trains depart from Abu Dhabi three times daily. The morning service leaves at 8:19 and arrives at Fujairah at 10.04am. The afternoon service departs at 1.53pm which reaches at 3:38pm. The evening service leaves at 6:39 and arrives at the destination at 8:24pm.

The morning service from Fujairah leaves at 5.34am and reaches Abu Dhabi at 7:19am, giving travelers a view of the sunrise. The mid-morning train is at 10:59am and reaches at 12:44pm. The evening service is at 5:28pm and reaches Abu Dhabi at 7:13pm.

Things to do in Fujairah

Those who take the first train from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah and travel back on the last train will get about seven hours in the city. The Fujairah station is strategically located close to several attractions that tourists can enjoy before traveling on to the main city of the emirate.

The Umbrella Beach Corniche is just six minutes from the station. Visitors can enjoy swimming and other beach activities or enjoy meals at one of the several restaurants on the seafront complex.

The Sakamkam Fort is just a five-minute walk from the Fujairah station. Consisting of a round watch tower, the fort is located on a hilly position. Believed to have been built in the 19th century, the fort was in ruins before it was restored and opened to public.

Passengers can take a taxi or rent a car at the station for their onward journey to the Fujairah city center. A car ride will take approximately 40-50 minutes. Once there, visitors have a lot of options to choose from.

The Bidyah mosque is the oldest surviving mosque in the UAE. Recent findings suggest that the mosque dates to the sixteenth century CE. The structure was built entirely using local materials- stone, mudbricks, and gypsum. It does not use any wood to support the roof. It retains the original decorative elements and prayer areas dating back to that era.

One of the main attractions of Fujairah is the Snoopy Island. The hidden gem is named after the cartoon character dog and is popular for water sports. Those who are staying overnight at Fujairah can book a scuba dive around the rock.

For the thrill seekers, a visit to Fujairah Adventure Park should be on the agenda. The family-friendly park has outdoor recreation area has well-marked hiking trails, camp sites and rest areas.

No trip to Fujairah is complete without a pitstop at the Friday Market in Masafi. Located just an approximately 40 minutes' drive from the Etihad Rail station, the market has a bit of everything from local fruits and souvenirs to elaborate carpets and antiques. Bargaining is the norm here and visitors often secure themselves some great deals.