Etihad Rail: Cases in which a passenger can be asked to leave train, station

Etihad Rail, UAE's mega project that is meant to connect the seven emirates and make residents and tourists commute easier, is gearing up to add more stations to its network next month with the opening of Al Yalayis Station in Dubai. As part of this expansion and further scheduled additions to the system, the Etihad Rail company has laid out a Passenger Charter that clearly mentions guidelines for passengers to follow and a list of penalties and fines in case of violations.

To ensure passengers' safety, security and their compliance with the charter, Etihad Rail operators conduct random security checks at stations.

In certain cases, Etihad Rail operators are authorised to ask a passenger to leave the train or station immediately. For instance, when playing audio onboard Etihad Rail trains, passengers are required to keep the volume at a reasonable level so as not to disturb those around them. Etihad Rail personnel may ask those who play the audio loudly to disembark from the train at the next station if they cause excessive noise or disturbance. They may also ask them to stop using their electronic device, use headphones, reduce the volume.

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In addition to this, if an authorised person reasonably believes that a passenger is unfit to enter or remain in the station or train as a result of being in a state of intoxication, or has intoxicating liquor, they may ask the passenger to leave immediately.

Operators may also prevent this passenger from entering or remaining until they are satisfied the passenger no longer has intoxicating liquor or is no longer in an unfit condition.

Also, if, in the reasonable view of an authorised Etihad Rail person, a passenger is in unfit or improper condition, or the passenger’s clothing may soil or damage any part of Etihad Rail property, or the property or clothing of another person, the passenger may be asked to leave.

Generally, violating the Etihad Rail's passengers' Code of Conduct may invoke such a penalty.

Etihad Rail passengers' Code of Conduct

Here are the main points in the Etihad Rail passengers code:

Follow signs and staff instructions, join the back of the queue and do not queue-jump.

Dress modestly and appropriately; transparent, revealing or offensive clothing is prohibited.

Do not bring items that could threaten, annoy, soil, damage or endanger people, property or the railway. Passengers must immediately remove any non-compliant item when instructed, and may have to cover related costs.

Smoking, vaping and carrying lit matches, lighters or other burning items are prohibited in compulsory ticket areas, except designated smoking areas.

Possessing, consuming or dealing in controlled substances or narcotics is prohibited. Prohibited items are banned, while restricted items are allowed only if they meet the applicable requirements.

Intoxicated or unfit passengers cannot enter or remain at stations or on trains. Where alcohol is prohibited on a service, passengers cannot bring it onboard.

Abusive, threatening, obscene, offensive, harassing, intimidating or disruptive behaviour is prohibited.

Do not interfere with train doors, misuse alarm systems, ignore safety instructions or otherwise endanger passengers or staff.

Passengers must not endanger public health, including by travelling while carrying a communicable disease.

Do not cause disturbances, annoyance or inconvenience to other passengers, staff or authorised personnel.

Selling, advertising or distributing goods/services, as well as surveying, begging or canvassing, requires prior written permission.

Do not damage, soil, deface, vandalise or misuse trains, equipment, furniture or facilities. Passengers may be charged for resulting cleaning, repair or replacement costs.

Do not photograph, film or record people without their express consent. Violations may result in liability for related claims.

Commercial photography, filming or recording requires prior written authorisation.

Littering and spitting are prohibited.

Consume food and beverages only in designated areas and dispose of waste in the provided bins. Strong-smelling food or drinks, or items likely to spill, stain or damage the train or other passengers' belongings, are prohibited.

What happens if a passenger refuses to leave?

If a passenger is reasonably believed to be in breach and does not leave when requested, Etihad Rail personnel or an authorised person may remove the passenger using reasonable force. This is in addition to any other consequence of breach.

Before removing a passenger, Etihad Rail personnel or an authorised person will state the nature of the breach in general terms.

Can a passenger be banned from access to Etihad Rail?

Yes. Travelling repeatedly without a valid ticket may result in a refusal of the passenger's access to all Etihad Rail services. A ticket is considered valid when it displays the correct date, time, and passenger name, and has not already been used.