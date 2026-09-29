Etihad Rail bookings open from Sharjah's Al Dhaid; fares from Dh19

Passengers can now book Etihad Rail journeys from Al Dhaid Station in Sharjah, with tickets starting from Dh19 and a direct train reaching Fujairah in just 25 minutes.

The station appears on the booking platform for journeys from September 30, giving communities in Sharjah’s central region direct rail connections to Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

Bookings seen by Khaleej Times on Tuesday show two daily services in each direction between Al Dhaid and Fujairah, as well as two services each way between Al Dhaid and Abu Dhabi.

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The bookings come as Etihad Rail prepares to begin passenger services from Dubai’s Al Yalayis Station in Jumeirah Golf Estates on September 30, with direct links to Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.

Al Dhaid to Fujairah

Passengers travelling between Al Dhaid and Fujairah can complete the journey in just 25 minutes.

Al Dhaid to Fujairah: 9.41am to 10.06am, Comfort from Dh19, Premium from Dh49

Al Dhaid to Fujairah: 7.51pm to 8.16pm, Comfort from Dh24, Premium from Dh79

Fujairah to Al Dhaid: 6.05am to 6.30am, Comfort from Dh19, Premium from Dh49

Fujairah to Al Dhaid: 5.17pm to 5.42pm, Comfort from Dh19, Premium from Dh79

Al Dhaid to Abu Dhabi

Passengers travelling between Al Dhaid and Abu Dhabi can complete the journey in one hour and 24 minutes.

Al Dhaid to Abu Dhabi: 6.32am to 7.56am, Comfort from Dh69, Premium from Dh149

Al Dhaid to Abu Dhabi: 5.44pm to 7.08pm, Comfort from Dh59, Premium from Dh179

Abu Dhabi to Al Dhaid: 8.15am to 9.39am, Comfort from Dh59, Premium from Dh179

Abu Dhabi to Al Dhaid: 6.25pm to 7.49pm, Comfort from Dh69, Premium from Dh179

Etihad Rail’s booking platform currently shows no available trains between Al Dhaid and Dubai for September 30.

Where is Al Dhaid Station?

Etihad Rail says the station serves communities across Sharjah’s central region and provides a new rail connection between Al Dhaid and destinations across the UAE.

The station is located in Muragabat, Sharjah, and is listed as operating from 5am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

It has a prayer room, waiting area, toilets, first aid room, ticket vending machine, information and support services, and dedicated pick-up and drop-off areas.

Passengers can also use Uber and Sharjah Taxi services to reach or leave the station.

Bus links to Sharjah

An Etihad Rail bus stop is located about 50 metres from the station.

Three bus routes are listed as serving the station:

ER1 to Al Madam Bus Station

ER2 to Al Sajaa Bus Station

ER3 to Jubail Bus Station

The station also has car rental services and 26 parking spaces, including 19 for regular vehicles and seven for electric cars.

The booking platform currently lists both half-day and full-day parking at Dh0, with passengers advised to check availability while booking their train tickets.

Sharjah oasis town

Al Dhaid is a vibrant oasis town known for its date palm plantations, fertile farmland and camel racing track.

Set against the Hajar mountains, the town is also known for its traditional farming culture, irrigation channels, local market, pottery and fresh produce.